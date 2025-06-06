Lancôme Celebrates Its Pink Idôle House Pop-Up With Olivia Rodrigo!

SoHo got a pretty pink makeover from Lancôme this week! On Thursday night, the beauty brand opened the doors of its chic new Idôle House pop-up at 210 Lafayette Street (which is now open to the public) to celebrate its 90th anniversary and newest star ambassador Olivia Rodrigo. During the event, attendees had the chance to try Lancôme’s latest products—including Rodrigo’s three new shades of its signature Juicy Tubes lip gloss—and receive makeup touch-ups by on-site artists. The night was complete with a special speech by the Grammy-winning musician. A star-studded guest list completed the whimsical evening, including Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union, Rachel Bilson, Ed Westwick, Brooke Frischer, Alyssa Brascia,

All images: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Manolo Blahnik Toasts Wedding Season With Emilia Wickstead

Wedding style blossomed at Manolo Blahnik‘s Madison Avenue flagship store on Tuesday, where the brand hosted a lush spring soirée with Tiffany Reid, Emilia Wickstead, and Kristina Blahnik. The trio were front and center for a discussion on wedding fashion and footwear, followed by a lively cocktail party within its colorful women’s and men’s departments. During the chic occasion, guests discovered Wickstead and Blahnik’s latest collections with Clase Azul cocktails in hand. Well-heeled attendees included Christian Bendek, Moti Ankari, Trang Trinh, Nicolette Mason, Molly Moorkamp, Jourdan Sloane, Olivia Galli, Zachary Weiss, Sam Moorkamp, Elizabeth Kurpis, Lisa Vreeland, Amanda Kahn, Dendy Engelman, and more.

All images: Brett Warren

Tax Magazine Launches Its Fifth Issue With A Rock N’ Roll Bash

After the sun set on Wednesday night, Tax Magazine took over Sunset at EDITION until dawn! The artistic magazine toasted its fifth issue, “Continuum,” with plenty of cocktails and a fashion-forward West Hollywood crowd. Guests snapped photos while mingling with bright red signature “Tax Martini” drinks and dancing to sultry beats by Evan Kline, Bradley Haworth, and Violet Chachki. The night’s dynamic guests included Dimitris Giannetos, Jonathan Kirby, Bronze Avery, Charlie Besso, Denzel Dion, Julian Burzynski, Patrick Ta, Marc Sebastian, Darren Kennedy, Mad Tsai, Hannah Bahng, Aaron Idelson, Lexy White, Rahasaly Riquelme, Bradley John, Quinn Holmes, Zach Zumb, Dylan Rubic, Kiel Tutin, Matthew Cancel, Cameron Field, Tim Chan, and more.

All images: Aaron Idelson

Ethos + Eros Launches With A Romantic Crane Club Dinner

Matchmaking service Ethos + Eros celebrated its debut last week with an intimate dinner at Crane Club. The occasion toasted the official launch of the platform by Regitze Rollins, which connects professionals and creative individuals through meaningful connection and emotions. Guests sipped signature cocktails surrounded by lush florals by Lulo Floral, before sitting down for a seated dinner complete with a special speech by Rollins. Afterwards, attendees migrated to the Club’s downstairs private members club to end the night—and everyone left with gift bags featuring Zacao Chocolates sweets, Maison D’Etto fragrances, and Fleur du Mal lingerie.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.