The Brightest, Boldest, & Sparkliest Spring Shoes We Love This Season!

These sandals, mules, and more are perfect for the blossoming months ahead

by Aaron Royce
Emily Ratajkowski (Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Spring is in the air—and we’re ready to kick up our heels! The new season’s brought a wave of dynamic new footwear to love—and provide both subtle and sleek height boots to all of our latest outfits. From chic flats to floral sandals in hues of green, pink, blue, shimmering metallics, and more, there’s plenty of options to choose from for any budget. Below, discover the top shoes of the season we’re adding to our wishlist—and adding to cart!—right now.

Under $100

Steve Madden, Jypsey sandals, $99

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Guess, Galsee block mules, $99

(Courtesy of Guess)

Sam Edelman, Britt kitten heel mules, $72 (was $150)

(Courtesy of Sam Edelman)

Vince Camuto, Lory kitten heel sandals, $99

(Courtesy of Vince Camuto)

Under $200

Cole Haan, Cloudfeel Kyra espadrille wedges, $170

(Courtesy of Cole Haan)

Schutz, Heloise Mid block sandals, $128

(Courtesy of Schutz)

Betsey Johnson, Roo Fuchsia sandals, $109

(Courtesy of Betsey Johnson)

Naturalizer, 27 Edit Carla flats, $110

(Courtesy of Naturalizer)

Under $500

Pinko, Nappa leather sandals with birds, $358

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Simkhai, Cedonia kitten-heel sandals, $395

(Courtesy of Simkhai)

Marion Parke, Cleo sandals, $450

(Courtesy of Marion Parks)

Under $1,000

Manolo Blahnik, Allurafia slingback pumps, $895

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Alexandre Birman, Sierra 60 mules, $695

(Courtesy of Alexandre Birman)

Malone Souliers, Eartha 80 mules, $745

(Courtesy of Malone Souliers)

Stuart Weitzman, Stuart Power slingback pumps, $550

(Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman)

Over $1,000

Christian Louboutin, Rosalie Strass Boreal sandals, $1,295

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Aquazzura, Costiera crystal wedges, $1,095

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Jimmy Choo, Skye sandals, $1,895

(Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

