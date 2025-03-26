Spring is in the air—and we’re ready to kick up our heels! The new season’s brought a wave of dynamic new footwear to love—and provide both subtle and sleek height boots to all of our latest outfits. From chic flats to floral sandals in hues of green, pink, blue, shimmering metallics, and more, there’s plenty of options to choose from for any budget. Below, discover the top shoes of the season we’re adding to our wishlist—and adding to cart!—right now.
Under $100
Steve Madden, Jypsey sandals, $99
Guess, Galsee block mules, $99
Sam Edelman, Britt kitten heel mules, $72 (was $150)
Vince Camuto, Lory kitten heel sandals, $99
Under $200
Cole Haan, Cloudfeel Kyra espadrille wedges, $170
Schutz, Heloise Mid block sandals, $128
Betsey Johnson, Roo Fuchsia sandals, $109
Naturalizer, 27 Edit Carla flats, $110
Under $500
Pinko, Nappa leather sandals with birds, $358
Simkhai, Cedonia kitten-heel sandals, $395
Marion Parke, Cleo sandals, $450
Under $1,000
Manolo Blahnik, Allurafia slingback pumps, $895
Alexandre Birman, Sierra 60 mules, $695
Malone Souliers, Eartha 80 mules, $745
Stuart Weitzman, Stuart Power slingback pumps, $550
Over $1,000
Christian Louboutin, Rosalie Strass Boreal sandals, $1,295
Aquazzura, Costiera crystal wedges, $1,095
Jimmy Choo, Skye sandals, $1,895
