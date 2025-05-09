Mother’s Day is around the corner—and we know some of you are still looking for a perfect gift for mom! Well, look no further. This year, Mother’s Day gifts aren’t only focused on glamour, but also individuality and practicality. After all, Mother’s Day is just one day of the year—but something that reminds your mom of you with every use is truly special, from versatile handbags and wallets to travel accessories. Of course, there’s plenty of chic selects that anyone’s mom will adore, including darling ballet flats and sandals, candles, fragrances, and more! Below, take a deep dive into our curated, thoughtful list of perfect Mother’s Day gifts. We did the shopping for you—all you need to do is add to cart!

Under $100

Voluspa, Apple Blue Clover Luxe jar candle, $85

Béis, The cosmetic case, $78

Moroccanoil, Hydration travel set, $58

Cole Haan, Women’s letter zip card case, $88

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane flats, $91

Marc Jacobs, The Passport case, $95

Under $250

Vince Camuto, Wonderbloom Haze eau de parfum, $102

Pinko, Love Birds leather belt, $150

Kérastase, Gloss Absolu anti-frizz full routine, $171

Autumn Cashmere, Cotton Rib drape, $170 (was $225)

Kurt Geiger, Lana Heart sneaker, $165

Under $500

MOTHER, The Loop De Loop denim jacket, $395

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany T sunglasses in tortoise acetate, $465

Mestiza New York, Phoebe crewneck sweater, $265

Nomasei, Baghera sandals, $445

Under $1,000

Gucci, Printed silk carré, $520

Strathberry, Mosaic bag, $605

Roger Vivier, Belle Vivier wallet, $695

Tod’s, loafers in leather, $995

Over $1,000

Burberry, Cropped gabardine trench jacket, $2,050

Prada, Aimée leather shoulder bag, $2,950

Manolo Blahnik, Gibsli suede slingback pumps, $1,425

Loewe, Flamenco metallic leather clutch, $3,990

