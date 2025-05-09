Chic Report

Mother’s Day 2025: Chic & Thoughtful Gifts Any Mom Will Love!

These shoes, accessories, and more make perfect presents

written by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of Mestiza New York)

Mother’s Day is around the corner—and we know some of you are still looking for a perfect gift for mom! Well, look no further. This year, Mother’s Day gifts aren’t only focused on glamour, but also individuality and practicality. After all, Mother’s Day is just one day of the year—but something that reminds your mom of you with every use is truly special, from versatile handbags and wallets to travel accessories. Of course, there’s plenty of chic selects that anyone’s mom will adore, including darling ballet flats and sandals, candles, fragrances, and more! Below, take a deep dive into our curated, thoughtful list of perfect Mother’s Day gifts. We did the shopping for you—all you need to do is add to cart! 

Under $100

Voluspa, Apple Blue Clover Luxe jar candle, $85

(Courtesy of Voluspa)

Béis, The cosmetic case, $78

(Courtesy of Béis)

Moroccanoil, Hydration travel set, $58

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Cole Haan, Women’s letter zip card case, $88

(Courtesy of Cole Haan)

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane flats, $91

(Courtesy of Sam Edelman)

Marc Jacobs, The Passport case, $95

(Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

Under $250

Vince Camuto, Wonderbloom Haze eau de parfum, $102

(Courtesy of Macy’s)

Pinko, Love Birds leather belt, $150

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Kérastase, Gloss Absolu anti-frizz full routine, $171

(Courtesy of Kérastase)

Autumn Cashmere, Cotton Rib drape, $170 (was $225)

(Courtesy of Autumn Cashmere)

Kurt Geiger, Lana Heart sneaker, $165

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Under $500

MOTHER, The Loop De Loop denim jacket, $395

(Courtesy of MOTHER)

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany T sunglasses in tortoise acetate, $465

(Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

Mestiza New York, Phoebe crewneck sweater, $265

(Courtesy of Mestiza New York)

Nomasei, Baghera sandals, $445

(Courtesy of Nomasei)

Under $1,000

Gucci, Printed silk carré, $520

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Strathberry, Mosaic bag, $605

(Courtesy of Strathberry)

Roger Vivier, Belle Vivier wallet, $695

(Courtesy of Roger Vivier)

Tod’s, loafers in leather, $995

(Courtesy of Tod’s)

Over $1,000

Burberry, Cropped gabardine trench jacket, $2,050

(Courtesy of Burberry)

Prada, Aimée leather shoulder bag, $2,950

(Courtesy of Prada)

Manolo Blahnik, Gibsli suede slingback pumps, $1,425

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Loewe, Flamenco metallic leather clutch, $3,990

(Courtesy of Net-A-Porter)

