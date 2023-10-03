Manolo Blahnik Launches New Virtual Experience, The Craft Room

Manolo Blahnik is inviting footwear fans to step into a new room in its popular virtual archives. Unveiled today, The Craft Room is a celebration of the painstaking detail that goes into each and every pair, from inception to execution.

The experience goes down the rabbit hole of shoemaking, allowing users to explore the art of creating a world-famous pair of Manolos. From how the pattern is cut and the heel height is determined to a more in-depth look at materials, accessories, and embellishments, the easy-to-navigate site is a must-visit for both shoe buffs, fashion lovers, and design enthusiasts alike.

The Craft Room contains a walk down memory lane, in the form of a retrospective of best-selling Manolo Blahnik icons from the ’70s through today, including personal quotes, inspiration images, initial sketches, and finished drawings of each shoe. An archive video of Mr. Blahnik at work, created by the late fashion journalist and illustrator Michael Roberts, is also included.

An additional area of the platform, Friendships, incorporates a tribute to those who have been a muse and supporter to the designer over the decades, as well as the exact styles they favored. Think: Paloma Picasso, Bianca Jagger, Anjelica Huston, Grace Coddington, Isabella Blow, and Franca Sozzani, among others.

Watch below to see how the needs-no-introduction Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes are made—and indulge yourself further with the full tour of The Craft Room right here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.