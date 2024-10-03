Paris Fashion Week has once again come and gone! The City of Lights played host to a wide range of Spring 2025 shows and presentations featuring fashion’s top talents this week—and we’re ready to discuss. From Dior’s sporty athleticism to Miu Miu’s colorful eclecticism, let’s take another look.

Dior

For Spring 2025, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to ancient athletes when crafting her latest Dior collection. The clearest inspirations could be seen in one-sleeved tops and cutout bodysuits, as well as the line’s array of lace-up and mesh gladiator sandals—all in a versatile palette of black, beige, and white. However, sleeveless and oversized trench coats, midi dresses, and gauzy asymmetric dresses provided a similar freedom for today’s free spirits.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent’s own wardrobe was central to Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 collection. Most clearly seen on Bella Hadid—who returned to the runway after a two-year hiatus—a slouchy suit, tie, and oversized glasses was unveiled in multiple iterations. Aside from classic Parisian tones of black, gray, navy, and deep brown, however, creative director Anthony Vaccarello also wove in bursts of ’80s flair and bohemian opulence. Alongside the aforementioned suiting and its complementary coats, the line included a variety of jewel-toned and metallic maxi dresses, silky cape jackets, metallic jacquard blazers, and lace-trimmed miniskirts for added drama.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Balmain

After launching his fragrance collection for Balmain Beauty, Oliver Rousteing made perfume bottles a key element in Balmain’s Spring 2025 collection. The capped vessels were depicted as gilded shoe heels, caged sandal baubles, and even sparkly sculpted clutches. Natural beauty was also a focus—specifically the human form, shown in face-shaped tops, ruched miniskirts, and a variety of sparkly minidresses and evening gowns printed with anonymous red-lipped muses. A sand-textured pink dress, nodding to the Met Gala look he crafted for Tyla this year, also added a dash of reverence for nature itself.

All images: Courtesy of Balmain

Chloé

Chemena Kamali‘s second Chloé collection affirmed her bohemian creative direction for house—and was met with the week’s first standing ovation. Similarly to her Fall 2024 debut, this collection drew from Chloé’s own archives and the beauty of hidden moments in nature. Sheer crop tops, pantaloons, and gathered dresses printed with rose patterns nodded to the brand’s ’70s designs, while leather jackets, shorts, and skirts were lightly colored in a reference to shadows and light cast by the summer sun. Groovy!

All images: Courtesy of Chloé

Stella McCartney

It’s time to take flight—about f-cking time, that is, according to Stella McCartney! In an act of solidarity with dwindling bird populations, McCartney looked to the feeling of freedom in her Spring 2025 collection. Flowing sheer dresses, lightweight trench coats, and boxy oversized suiting were the most prominent, promoting an ease in movement and carefree nature. Naturally, cheeky glamour also pervaded with allover cutout dresses, crystal-covered denim, and sculpted metal bras shaped like avian species. A tongue-in-cheek call to action was also seen off the runway, where “About F-cking Time”-branded caps awaited guests on front row seats. The same statement was also seen in graphic lettering on tops worn by guests Barbara Palvin, Thomas Doherty, Rob Lowe, SAINt JHN, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

All images: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Zimmermann

Fun in the sun was certainly on the brain at Zimmermann, where lightweight trench jackets, sheer cover-ups, and eyelet-trimmed tops were paired with neutral swimwear and cutout sandals. Added bohemian glamour came from wide leather belts, slouchy handbags, and swinging cord and beaded necklaces. Of course, the Australian label’s signature feminine drama accented these themes with romantically flounced maxi dresses, slit skirts, and ruffled crop tops—often in sunset-worthy hues of pink, purple, and orange.

All images: Courtesy of Zimmermann

Miu Miu

Miu Miu’s Spring 2025 collection embraced the art of self-reference, with Miuccia Prada leaning into her label’s core signatures and rich history. Many pieces referenced past Miu Miu collections throughout the 2010’s, including sporty swimwear, glossy pastel jackets, printed coats, and an array of neutral and lightly colored dresses with ruffle trim, sheer paneling, and sprays of sparkly crystals. Equally quirky was the footwear assortment, which varied from metallic slingback pumps to sock-paneled slides and thong sandals—most accessorized with ribbed leg warmers. Of course, Prada also tapped her celebrity muses to take the runway—including Hilary Swank, Alexa Chung, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne—who returned to the runway after a hiatus lasting over a year.

All images: Courtesy of Miu Miu

