Who doesn’t love a fabulous cocktail? We certainly do! Of course, we have our go-to’s—including cosmopolitans, espresso martinis, and margaritas! Our friends at Pernod Ricard gave us a lesson on cocktail mixing at this season’s New York Fashion Week kickoff party. As our Fashion Month gift to you, we’re sharing the chic recipes we love for crafting fashionable drinks you can sip all year round. Enjoy!

Absolut FMA Cosmo

1 ⅓ Parts Absolut Citron

⅔ Parts Triple Sec

⅔ Parts Lime Juice

⅔ Parts Cranberry Juice

1 Twist Orange Zest

Directions: Want to live your Carrie Bradshaw fantasy? Combine Absolut Citron, triple sec, lime juice, and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined. After twisting your orange zest, run the zest along the rim of a coupe or martini glass. Then, pour your cocktail in—and don’t forget to add the zest for a refreshing citrus accent!

Front Row Espresso Martini with Absolut & Kahlúa

2 Parts Absolut Vodka

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Espresso

3 Whole Coffee Beans

Directions: Measure your Absolut vodka, Kahlúa, and chilled espresso with a cocktail jigger; pour each into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined, and pour into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans on top for a jolt of energetic flair!

Codigo 1530’s Most Fashionable Margarita

2 parts Código 1530 Reposado Tequila

1½ parts orange liqueur

1½ parts fresh lime juice

½ part agave nectar

Coarse kosher salt rim

Directions: Measure your Código 1530 Reposado Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar with a cocktail jigger; pour each into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined. After running a slice of lime along the rim of your margarita glass, roll the rim in kosher salt. After filling the glass with ice, pout in your cocktail for a refreshing margarita!

All images: Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.