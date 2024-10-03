Chic Report

We Love These Chic Cocktails At Fashion Month—And All Year-Round!

Cosmopolitans, margaritas, and espresso martinis, oh my!

by Aaron Royce
The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2024 (Caroline Fiss)

Who doesn’t love a fabulous cocktail? We certainly do! Of course, we have our go-to’s—including cosmopolitans, espresso martinis, and margaritas! Our friends at Pernod Ricard gave us a lesson on cocktail mixing at this season’s New York Fashion Week kickoff party. As our Fashion Month gift to you, we’re sharing the chic recipes we love for crafting fashionable drinks you can sip all year round. Enjoy! 

Absolut FMA Cosmo

  • 1 ⅓ Parts Absolut Citron
  • ⅔ Parts Triple Sec
  • ⅔ Parts Lime Juice
  • ⅔ Parts Cranberry Juice
  • 1 Twist Orange Zest

Directions: Want to live your Carrie Bradshaw fantasy? Combine Absolut Citron, triple sec, lime juice, and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined. After twisting your orange zest, run the zest along the rim of a coupe or martini glass. Then, pour your cocktail in—and don’t forget to add the zest for a refreshing citrus accent!

Absolut FMA Cosmo

Front Row Espresso Martini with Absolut & Kahlúa

Directions: Measure your Absolut vodka, Kahlúa, and chilled espresso with a cocktail jigger; pour each into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined, and pour into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans on top for a jolt of energetic flair!

Front Row Espresso Martini with Absolut & Kahlúa

Codigo 1530’s Most Fashionable Margarita

Directions: Measure your Código 1530 Reposado Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar with a cocktail jigger; pour each into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until combined. After running a slice of lime along the rim of your margarita glass, roll the rim in kosher salt. After filling the glass with ice, pout in your cocktail for a refreshing margarita!

Codigo 1530’s Most Fashionable Margarita

All images: Caroline Fiss

