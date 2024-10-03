Atlanta Apparel: 9 Top Accessories Trends To Know!

Atlanta Apparel is back, showcasing the top trends for retailers and buyers to discover for the Spring and Resort 2025 seasons. Held at AmericasMart in Atlanta from October 15 to October 18, this year’s event promises an explosion of style for the real industry to discover—especially in accessories! Below, here’s a glimpse at nine major accessories trends to note from Atlanta Apparel’s October trend report before you go!

Beaded and pendant necklaces

For those wanting an easy introduction to fall’s bohemian style trend, look no further than the pendant necklace! A long or mid-length chain accented with a dangling charm is an easy way to add a dash of effortless glam to any look. Layer several for a personalized touch, or combine them with strands of colorful beads—as well as beaded pendants—for a free-spirited flair.

Bold cuff bracelets

Dynamic cuff bracelets are a sharp way to embrace both boho and minimalist trends this fall. Stack two cuffs together for a sleek style moment, or layer one over a long-sleeved top, dress, or sweater for a chic statement. Matching a cuff to your earrings will instantly streamlined your look, as well.

Earscape sets

Enchanting earscapes have been a core jewelry trend throughout the 2020’s—and it’s not slowing down anytime soon! The trend begins with a base stud or huge earring at the earlobe, which can be customized with an array of studs, huggies, and small hoops to create an “earscape” look. The trend’s appeal lies in its individuality, allowing anyone to stack, layer, and style their earrings constellations however they please.

Square and rectangle sunglasses

Oversized square and rectangular sunglasses are a top summer trend from their dynamic shape. The style’s practicality stems from its size, which provides extensive facial coverage against the sun’s rays. Pairs also span a wide range of tastes, including monochrome styles, neutral frames, and silhouettes with jewel-toned and multicolored acrylic inlay.

Raffia bags

For a warm weather flair, look no further than a raffia handbag. Whether in tote, top-handle, or clutch silhouettes, this accessory trend brings any look a carefree spirit. Woven raffia is known as a staple among the beach set, making any handbag style or shape a perfect complement to any ensemble all season.

Minimalist bucket bags

In tandem with the rise of ’90s minimalist dressing, bucket bags—a regular summer staple—have also embraced minimalism. Styles in leather, faux leather, and suede can be found in both neutral and jewel tones, often with minimal hardware. For added versatility, most bucket bags include detachable shoulder and top-handle straps, allowing for a range of ways to wear them.

Top-handle and half-moon bags

Bags in top-handle and half-moon shapes add a subtle geometric detail to most ensembles. Many iterations include sculpted or monochrome handles, creating an elegant effect. Half-moon bags specifically add a whimsical finish to both casual and formal looks from they rounded shape, most commonly seen in crossbody and shoulder silhouettes.

Curated hardware belts

Bring on the hardware! Today, belts aren’t just practical, but an accessory themselves—so they have to bring added detail to the table. Hardware-topped styles can be layered over blazers, dresses, or any trouser style for a cinched appearance. Meanwhile, their metal accents—which can range from sculpted or large buckles to studs, spikes, and piercings—bring the otherwise simple piece a burst of extra shine.

Printed scarves and floral headbands

Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking! Floral patterns across lightweight scarves and headbands are a popular trend for spring, due to their similar affinity for blooms and blossoms. Jewel-toned or multicolored styles can easily bring any look a light-hearted finish, while also allowing you to style your hair in a myriad of ways. Scarves have especially risen in popularity for their versatile nature, with a fluid shape that allows for endless styling potential.

