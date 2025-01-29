GRWM: Hannah Harrell’s Chanel Spring 2025 Haute Couture Photo Diary

During a whirlwind Haute Couture Week, influencer Hannah Harrell took us behind the scenes before attending Chanel’s Spring 2025 haute couture show. With over 3.4 million TikTok followers, Harrell’s star is on the rise, thanks to her elegant style, down-to-earth personality, and a roster of fashion partnerships under her belt. Take a glimpse at the content creator’s pre-show rituals, look inspo, and runway predictions ahead of Chanel’s latest runway!

What inspired your look for Chanel’s haute couture show?

I’ve always loved mixing something super light and feminine with something a bit more edgy, so when I saw the pink tweed and black chunky boots I was excited to play around with it.

How are you preparing to attend a show like this one? Can you walk us through your day?

Attending a show like this is so special and exciting, but also nerve-wracking—so, I try to keep my day as normal as possible. I’ve gotten to know myself and that I really enjoy doing my own glam; it’s very therapeutic to sit down with myself before something like this. I also don’t want to try something new on such a big day, because when you look good, you feel good—but the opposite can also be true.

What are some of your favorite Chanel collections or pieces over the years?

Definitely lots of 90’s collections, but one of my favorite pieces has to be the iconic black and gold dress worn by Christy Turlington Burns in 1992. I also adore the Spring 2019 collection and the fake beach created for the runway.

Are there any designers, guests, or models that you’re excited to see? Who’s your dream guest to meet?

My dream guest to meet would definitely be Anna Wintour. She’s always my answer to the question, “If you could have dinner with any one person, who would it be?” Although I would love even a brief interaction, I must say.

How does it feel to attend Chanel’s Haute Couture Week show so early in your career? Do you think social media has opened a lot of doors for creatives?

Attending a show like this feels so surreal and dream-like. I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given because of social media. I’m so proud of what I and so many other creators have accomplished in an industry that, at times, resisted social media. For me personally, people gravitate towards authenticity no matter how glamorous or not life may be.

All images: Jocelyn Hamel

