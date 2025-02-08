Chic Report

Looks We Love From The 2025 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet!

Slick menswear, romantic dresses, and more commanded the ceremony

by Aaron Royce
Zoe Saldana (Courtesy of Saint Laurent), Leighton Meester (Courtesy of Dior), Cristin Milioti (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Red carpet season is in full swing, continuing with the Critics Choice Awards on Friday night. The ceremony, which honored 2024’s top performances across television and film, ushered in a range of dynamic attire. As the dress code is sharp, but less formal than ceremonies like the Golden Globes or Oscars, attendees were open to play with silhouettes and colors—and boy, did they deliver! From fantastical couture to dashing menswear, discover all the top looks we loved from this year’s red carpet.

Leighton Meester in Dior

Leighton Meester (Courtesy of Dior)

Ariana Grande in Dior Haute Couture Spring 2025

Ariana Grande, Dior

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Dior)

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Cristin Milioti in Saint Laurent and Brilliant Earth jewelry, styled by Bailey Moon

Cristin Milioti, Bailey Moon

Cristin Milioti (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel Haute Couture and De Beers jewelry, styled by Micaela Erlanger

Lupita Nyong’o (Courtesy of Chanel)

Adam Brody in Dior Homme

Adam Brody (Courtesy of Dior)

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent

Nicole Kidman (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Marisa Abela in Dior

Marisa Abela (Courtesy of Dior)

Kristen Bell in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry, styled by Nicole Chavez

Kristen Bell (Courtesy of Chopard)

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Margaret Qualley (Courtesy of Chanel)

Natasha Lyonne in Saint Laurent

Natasha Lyonne (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Chelsea Handler in Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Chelsea Handler (Courtesy of Bucherer Fine Jewellery)

Adrien Brody in Dior Homme

Adrien Brody (Courtesy of Dior)

Michael Urie in Georges Hobeika with Tod’s loafers, Charlie Lapson and Adiba jewelry, and a Movado watch, styled by Michael Fusco

Michael Urie (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Keri Russell in Chanel

Keri Russell (Courtesy of Chanel)

Ethan Herisse in Dior Homme

Ethan Herisse (Courtesy of Dior)

Sean Baker in Dior Homme

Sean Baker (Courtesy of Dior)

Chris Perfetti in Connor McKnight with Jimmy Choo boots, David Yurman jewelry, and a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored, styled by Kat Cook

Chris Perfetti (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jon M. Chu in a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored

Jon M. Chu (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Coralie Fargeat in Balenciaga and Messika jewlery

Coralie Fargeat (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent 

Edgar Ramirez (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Dennis Villeneuve in Zegna

Dennis Villeneuve (Courtesy of Zegna)

Delaney Hayles in Dior Cruise 2025

Delainey Hayles (Courtesy of Dior)

Minha Kim in Chanel

Minha Kim (Courtesy of Chanel)

Jesse Eisenberg in Dior Homme

Jesse Eisenberg (Courtesy of Dior)

Paul W. Downs in a Cartier watch from Craft + Tailored

Paul W. Downs (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

