Looks We Love From The 2025 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet!

Red carpet season is in full swing, continuing with the Critics Choice Awards on Friday night. The ceremony, which honored 2024’s top performances across television and film, ushered in a range of dynamic attire. As the dress code is sharp, but less formal than ceremonies like the Golden Globes or Oscars, attendees were open to play with silhouettes and colors—and boy, did they deliver! From fantastical couture to dashing menswear, discover all the top looks we loved from this year’s red carpet.
Leighton Meester in Dior
Ariana Grande in Dior Haute Couture Spring 2025
Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent
Cristin Milioti in Saint Laurent and Brilliant Earth jewelry, styled by Bailey Moon
Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel Haute Couture and De Beers jewelry, styled by Micaela Erlanger
Adam Brody in Dior Homme
Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent
Marisa Abela in Dior
Kristen Bell in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry, styled by Nicole Chavez
Margaret Qualley in Chanel
Natasha Lyonne in Saint Laurent
Chelsea Handler in Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Adrien Brody in Dior Homme
Michael Urie in Georges Hobeika with Tod’s loafers, Charlie Lapson and Adiba jewelry, and a Movado watch, styled by Michael Fusco
Keri Russell in Chanel
Ethan Herisse in Dior Homme
Sean Baker in Dior Homme
Chris Perfetti in Connor McKnight with Jimmy Choo boots, David Yurman jewelry, and a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored, styled by Kat Cook
Jon M. Chu in a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored
Coralie Fargeat in Balenciaga and Messika jewlery
Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent
Dennis Villeneuve in Zegna
Delaney Hayles in Dior Cruise 2025
Minha Kim in Chanel
Jesse Eisenberg in Dior Homme
Paul W. Downs in a Cartier watch from Craft + Tailored
Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.