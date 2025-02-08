Looks We Love From The 2025 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet!

Red carpet season is in full swing, continuing with the Critics Choice Awards on Friday night. The ceremony, which honored 2024’s top performances across television and film, ushered in a range of dynamic attire. As the dress code is sharp, but less formal than ceremonies like the Golden Globes or Oscars, attendees were open to play with silhouettes and colors—and boy, did they deliver! From fantastical couture to dashing menswear, discover all the top looks we loved from this year’s red carpet.

Leighton Meester in Dior

Ariana Grande in Dior Haute Couture Spring 2025

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Cristin Milioti in Saint Laurent and Brilliant Earth jewelry, styled by Bailey Moon

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel Haute Couture and De Beers jewelry, styled by Micaela Erlanger

Adam Brody in Dior Homme

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent

Marisa Abela in Dior

Kristen Bell in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry, styled by Nicole Chavez

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Natasha Lyonne in Saint Laurent

Chelsea Handler in Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Adrien Brody in Dior Homme

Michael Urie in Georges Hobeika with Tod’s loafers, Charlie Lapson and Adiba jewelry, and a Movado watch, styled by Michael Fusco

Keri Russell in Chanel

Ethan Herisse in Dior Homme

Sean Baker in Dior Homme

Chris Perfetti in Connor McKnight with Jimmy Choo boots, David Yurman jewelry, and a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored, styled by Kat Cook

Jon M. Chu in a Patek Philippe watch from Craft + Tailored

Coralie Fargeat in Balenciaga and Messika jewlery

Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent

Dennis Villeneuve in Zegna

Delaney Hayles in Dior Cruise 2025

Minha Kim in Chanel

Jesse Eisenberg in Dior Homme

Paul W. Downs in a Cartier watch from Craft + Tailored

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.