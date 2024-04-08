Shine on! Gianvito Rossi certainly is—and so are the designer’s famed Portofino sandals.

Since its debut in 2014 after Rossi’s own trip to Portofino, the heels have become a staple shoe in his portfolio—complete with star power from fans like Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, and numerous others. A decade on, the brand is celebrating the style’s decade of success with a limited-edition capsule collection this month.

“The Portofino sandal embodies the essence of my vision: beauty in simplicity and quality, as well as in the attention to proportions,” said Rossi. “Its design is conceived to enhance a woman’s silhouette rather than prevail over her. After ten years, our customers keep looking for it: I like to think that its lines have somehow got out of time to stay, becoming a cherished object women can always have within reach in their wardrobe.”

For the occasion, the Portofino capsule collection has drawn direct inspiration from the Ligurian Riviera city itself. The minimalist high-heeled sandal—available in two heights, 105mm and 85mm—finds its buckled ankle straps and stilettos cast in ten new metallic jewel-toned colors. Each shade—fuchsia, pink, orange, yellow, mint, dark green, light blue, bronze, violet, and lavender—marks a year of the Portofino’s presence in the shoe world, bringing them a special flair to celebrate Rossi’s memorable achievement.

The Portofino capsule collection can be found in Rossi’s select U.S. and European boutiques, as well as his website, when it’s released this month. The moment coincides with the release of Rossi’s recent Spring 2024 collection, truly making this spring the season of shoes.

