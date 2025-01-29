Could Olivier Rousteing Leave Balmain!?

Mon dieu! It looks like Olivier Rousteing could potentially exit his creative designer post at Balmain. The designer’s departure rumor hails from BoringNotCom—an Instagram page based on Beka Gvishiani’s original popular StyleNotCom posts—which cites “close sources” stating Balmain’s begun interviews for Rousteing’s replacement. While there’s surely more to the story, the shocking rumor would mark the latest in fashion’s designer musical chairs if true. 2024 found creative directors both leaving jobs and starting new ones, including Virginie Viard, Matthieu Blazy, Hedi Slimane, Dries Van Noten, Phillip Lim, Peter Do, Peter Hawkings, and more. Rousteing first joined Balmain in 2009 and became creative director at just 25 years old in 2011—which marks an impressive tenure for any designer. Whether he actually departs from the brand or not remains to be seen!

Saint Laurent’s Winter 2025 Menswear Means Business—With A Sultry Edge

Saint Laurent’s Winter 2025 menswear collection is rooted in contrasts, seen at the brand’s runway show held outside the Paris Fashion Week Men’s calendar. Anthony Vaccarello’s latest line featured feather-trimmed coats, sharply tailored blazers, and thigh-high leather boots, merging both corporate-like pieces with a sultry edge inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s archives and Robert Mapplethorpe. The collection combined themes of classic dressing, sensuality, and rebellion to portray a darkly luxe take on modern masculinity—also seen in its set, a mix of minimalist architecture and decadent wood inlay. Naturally, the front row was filled with an equally slick group of A-listers, including Zoë Kravitz, Steve Lacy, Dominic Sessa, Laura Harrier, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Iris Law.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Why Did The FTC Refund Fashion Nova Customers For $2.4 Million?

Fashion Nova is in hot water again—this time, for misrepresented product reviews. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just confirmed it will send refund payments totaling almost $2.4 million to 148,351 Fashion Nova customers, according to a statement from the FTC Office of Public Affairs. The cause? Fashion Nova allegedly blocked negative customer reviews with under-4 star ratings from being posted to its website as far back as 2022, which did not legally represent the views of all the brand’s customers. Now, the brand has agreed to a settlement order preventing it from suppressing customer reviews, and is required to compensate to consumers affected by the misrepresented reviews. The case notably marks the FTC’s first involving brands hiding negative customer reviews. Affected customers can reach out to refund administrator JND Legal Administration for more information.

All images:

Miu Miu Steps Into The Sun With Joey King, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, & More Young Stars!

Miu Miu is seeing the light! The brand highlights the balance between light and shadows—and their ability to affect our personas—in its new “Duets” campaign for Spring 2025. Miuccia Prada’s tapped an all-star cast for the occasion, including Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Joey King, Lena Mantler, Liu Haocun, Kayije Kagame, and Eliot Sumner. Each of the Miu Miu girls poses in a range of the brand’s revamped staples—including chemisette and white cotton dresses, jackets, sweaters, and tailored trousers. Keep an eye out for more whimsical Miu Miu signatures, from studded clogs and heeled Mary Janes to the label’s latest Aventure and Arcadie handbags—plus a new collab with French label Petit Bateau!

All images: Lengua

The White Lotus Dips Its Toes Into Breezy Fashion Collaborations Ahead Of Season 3!

Checking in? Season 3 of HBO’s hotel drama The White Lotus is almost here—and the show’s kicked off its latest chapter with a range of new collaborations! Bloomingdale’s has partnered with the show on a co-branded capsule with its AQUA brand, featuring tropical floral dresses, two-piece sets, swimsuits, and colorful crocheted totes, launching on Feb. 3. Meanwhile, Banana Republic will release a chic lineup of womenswear, menswear, and accessories, including vintage-inspired jackets, lightweight printed dresses, and shirts in hues of brown, green, and pink. Finally, Abercrombie & Fitch has dropped a co-branded White Lotus men’s capsule of blue, white, and gray T-shirts, athleisure, and breezy pants and camp-collared shirts on Abercrombie.com. The announcements come soon after season 3’s new high-stakes trailer, which follows a group of travelers and staff at the White Lotus’ Thailand resort—complete with drama between friends, families, and partners, rampant partying, and someone checking out in a body bag! Plus, this season’s all-star cast lineup is one to watch, featuring Lisa, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, and more! The show returns on February 16.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

