Welcome To The Miu Miu Beach Club, A New Campaign For Christy Turlington, VS Tour Date: Revealed, , And More!

Miu Miu hits Malibu

The pier in Malibu looked a ‘lil different last night, as the brand took over the boardwalk for a quintessential California evening fit for quintessential California girls. The Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu brought out A listers, influencers, supermodels, and more to the coastal town for an experience brimming with wellness activities, SoCal cuisine, and a sunset performance from Georgia Gets By (aka singer Georgia Nott of BROODS). Among those who came through were Gigi Hadid, Bella Poarch, Brie Larson, Natasha Lyonne, Amalie Gassmann, Brittany Xavier, Chloe Bailey, Devon Lee Carlson, Ever Anderson, Giveon, Hailee Steinfeld, Halle Bailey, Harley Viera-Newton, Joey King, Lexi Underwood, Lili Reinhart, Logan Browning, Lotta Volkova, Lucy Hale, Maddie Ziegler, Mia Goth, Miranda July, Molly Gordon, Nadia Lee Cohen, Natasha Lyonne, Nesta Cooper, Olivia Culpo, Ruth Negga, Skai Jackson, Sydney Lee Carlson, Young Mazino, Zaya Wade, Zoi Lerma, and many more. Peep inside the picturesque fun, below:

Images: Getty

Christy Turlington is fronting the new campaign for CH Carolina Herrera

With just weeks to go until the hotly-anticipated debut of The Super Models on Apple TV+, CH Carolina Herrera has plucked runway legend Christy Turlington as its new face. The 54-year-old stars in the leather atelier’s ad campaign, shot in Madrid by photographer Brigitte Lacombe. It’s Turlington’s first campaign for the brand—and her first campaign in recent months. Last year, the ’90s icon appeared in imagery for brands including COS, Calvin Klein, and Athleta. For the latter, the Every Mother Counts founder was joined by her own mom, her sister, and her daughter Grace . Grace, 19, recently made her runway debut too, following in her mom’s footsteps, when she hit the runway last month at the LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue Runway Icons show in Florence, Italy.

Victoria’s Secret announces the premiere date for the Victoria’s Secret World Tour

As previously reported, the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion spectacle is coming back—but not as we know it. The upcoming Victoria’s Secret World Tour, a hybrid of a fashion show and behind-the-scenes documentary, will beam into homes on September 26 once it hits Prime Video. The tour follows 20 creatives around the world who will stage four fashion curations in Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo. Following the release of the show, customers can then shop a tour-inspired Victoria’s Secret collection…delivered to them in extra speedy fashion via Amazon Prime, of course. Presented by Victoria’s Secret, executive produced by Sunshine, and produced by Pulse Films, the feature will be creative directed by Partel Oliva, with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, Umi Ishihara, styling in partnership with Camilla Nickerson, cinematography by Ari Wegner, and production design by Joseph Bennett. Mark those cals!

