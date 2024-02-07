Valentino Paints Soho Pink, A Night Out At The Nines With Vestiaire Collective, Jessica Chastain, & Elizabeth Stewart

Vestiaire Collective hosts soirée with Jessica Chasatain and Elizabeth Stewart

Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain has circularity and sustainable fashion on the brain—so when she showed up at The Nines in Noho last night, the actress was notably rewearing a Cong Tri Spring ‘24 dress that she had donned for a recent premiere of her movie Memory. Chastain and her trusted longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart joined the platform’s co-founder Fanny Moizant and North America CEO Samina Virk to officially launch a crazy-good new charitable closet sale curated by the star that’s ready to peruse now (think: pieces from her own luxe closet, a look worn by Julia Roberts to last month’s Jacquemus show, and covetable finds from Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, and so many more.) A huge crowd flocked to the event, where they enjoyed cocktails and a DJ set by Jenny Albright, including Jacquelyn Jablonski, Ivy Getty, Micaela Erlanger, Elizabeth Sulcer, Samantha Barry, Amy Astley, Isan Elba, Jenny Cipoletti, Karina Bik, Samantha Angelilli, Katya Tolstova, Sharina Gutierrez, Marina Testino, Drew Jessup, Saad Amer, Eva Gutowski, Mélodie Monrose, Patina Miller, Hannah Harrell, Sophia La Corte, Elizabeth Lake, Lisa Benson, Kim Fasting Berg, Rickie De Sole, Lili Buffett, and more.

Maison Valentino fêtes the re-opened Soho store

Valentino hosted friends of the house at its newly-renovated Prince Street boutique to celebrate the reimagined space. Guests including Lamar Johnson, Nicole Behari, Dylan Sprouse, Jayme Lawson, Jeremy O’Harris, Jemima Kirke, Kiki Layne, Myha’la Herrold, Bowen Yang, Emma Seligman, and Louisa Jacobson got an up close look at pieces from the ready to wear Spring ’24 collection, the Valentino The Narratives project, and the Valentino Garavani accessories collections, while complimenting each other on their own Valentino looks, platform shoes, and embellished Lòco bags. The fun then continued over at Sartiano’s at the Mercer Hotel a few doors down, where an after party took place brimming with Pink PP cocktails, light bites, and an upbeat set by DJ Mei Kwok. In town for NYFW? You’re in luck—a pop-up Valentino Café will take over Sartiano’s from today through Valentine’s Day. The unmissable street-level Café (which is also in the house’s distinctive shade of pink, bien sûr) will feature a special menu curated by the eatery’s Executive Chef, Chris Lewnes, and three-time James Beard award winner and Culinary Director, Alfred Portale, with sips from Bond Hospitality’s Beverage Director Adam Baca. Don’t delay, head over to Resy to get your name down now.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles…

Last week, Amalfi Coast dining destination Conca Del Sogno officially kicked off their Los Angeles winter residency at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood. The residency will consist of a one month, five week pop-up, through March 2, 2024, powered by Dorsia and featuring Malfy Italian Gin.

The night featured Mediterranean sounds by DJ Pookie, complete with wooden tambourine accompanied curated music. Guests included Heather Graham, Jamie Chung, Abbie Cornish, Casey Affleck, Emile Hirsch, Adelaide Kane, Katie Cassidy, Marta Pozzan, Lasyla De Oliveira, Danny A. Abeckaser, Omer Hazen, Vincent Laresca, Georgie Flores, Diana Madison, Nichelle Hines, Amanda Kloots, Andrew Matarazzo, Mackenzie. Norah owner, restaurateur Rohan Talwar, was on hand to host the evening with his wife Jamie Talwar.

