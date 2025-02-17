Top Looks From Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Show!

Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! This weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary—complete with a guest list packed with stars who have hosted, sang, and been part of its cast over the last five decades. And they didn’t skimp on the fashions, either! Attendees delivered plenty of high-wattage sparkle, sharp suiting, and playful forays with color for the occasion. Below, check out top looks we loved from the SNL 50th anniversary special.

Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga Couture

Lady Gaga

Keke Palmer in Tom Ford

Sabrina Carpenter

Julia Stiles in Grace Lee jewelry

Anya Taylor-Joy

Heidi Gardner in Markarian

Maya Rudolph in Gabriela Hearst

Ego Nwodim in Marc Jacobs

Dakota Johnson

Blake Lively

Bowen Yang in Etro and Giuseppe Zanotti, styled by Michael Fisher

Matt Rogers in Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Michael Fisher

Kristen Wiig in Simone Rocha Spring 2025

Jenna Ortega

Pedro Pascal

Awkwafina

Tina Fey

Amy Poehler

Scarlett Johansson

Sandra Oh

Ayo Edibiri

Aidy Bryant

Halsey

Molly Shannon

Quinta Brunson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Nick Jonas

Dan Levy

Leslie Jones in Versace with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet

Natasha Lyonne

All images: Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy for NBC

