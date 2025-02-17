Top Looks From Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Show!

Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! This weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary—complete with a guest list packed with stars who have hosted, sang, and been part of its cast over the last five decades. And they didn’t skimp on the fashions, either! Attendees delivered plenty of high-wattage sparkle, sharp suiting, and playful forays with color for the occasion. Below, check out top looks we loved from the SNL 50th anniversary special.
Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga Couture
Lady Gaga
Keke Palmer in Tom Ford
Sabrina Carpenter
Julia Stiles in Grace Lee jewelry
Anya Taylor-Joy
Heidi Gardner in Markarian
Maya Rudolph in Gabriela Hearst
Ego Nwodim in Marc Jacobs
Dakota Johnson
Blake Lively
Bowen Yang in Etro and Giuseppe Zanotti, styled by Michael Fisher
Matt Rogers in Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Michael Fisher
Kristen Wiig in Simone Rocha Spring 2025
Jenna Ortega
Pedro Pascal
Awkwafina
Tina Fey
Amy Poehler
Scarlett Johansson
Sandra Oh
Ayo Edibiri
Aidy Bryant
Halsey
Molly Shannon
Quinta Brunson
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Nick Jonas
Dan Levy
Leslie Jones in Versace with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet
Natasha Lyonne
All images: Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy for NBC
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.