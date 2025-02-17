Chic Report

Top Looks From Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Show!

Stars delivered dynamic outfits on the red carpet for the special occasion

by Aaron Royce
SNL, SNL 50, Saturday Night Live, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Kim Karashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer
Sabrina Carpenter (Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy for NBC), Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Balenciaga), Keke Palmer (Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy for NBC)

Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! This weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary—complete with a guest list packed with stars who have hosted, sang, and been part of its cast over the last five decades. And they didn’t skimp on the fashions, either! Attendees delivered plenty of high-wattage sparkle, sharp suiting, and playful forays with color for the occasion. Below, check out top looks we loved from the SNL 50th anniversary special.

Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga Couture

Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Keke Palmer in Tom Ford

Keke Palmer

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Julia Stiles in Grace Lee jewelry

Julia Stiles

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Heidi Gardner in Markarian

Heidi Gardner

Maya Rudolph in Gabriela Hearst

Maya Rudolph

Ego Nwodim in Marc Jacobs

Ego Nwodim

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Bowen Yang in Etro and Giuseppe Zanotti, styled by Michael Fisher

Bowen Yang

Matt Rogers in Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Michael Fisher 

Matt Rogers

Kristen Wiig in Simone Rocha Spring 2025

Kristen Wiig

Jenna Ortega 

Jenna Ortega

Pedro Pascal 

Pedro Pascal

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edibiri

Aidy Bryant

Andy Bryant

Halsey

Halsey

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

Dan Levy

Dan Levy

Leslie Jones in Versace with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet

Leslie Jones

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

All images: Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy for NBC

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

