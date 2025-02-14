This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Drew Elliott and MAC Cosmetics have parted ways. He was previously global creative director at the company since 2019.

2. Sivia Onofri is now CEO of Miu Miu.

3. Erik Maza is now editor-at-large at New York magazine. Rachel Corbett is now features writer at the company. David Freedlander is now features writer at the company. Rebecca Jennings is now features writer at the company. Ben Terris is now Washington correspondent at the company.

4. Alex Kessler is now deputy editor at I-D. He was previously junior fashion editor at British Vogue.

5. Pauline Lacsamana is now associate commerce editor at The Arena Group.

Dana Deutsch is now associate vice president, fashion at Purple PR. Cristina Palop is now senior account executive, fashion at the company. Dani Hoppenheim is now account executive, fashion at the company. Ellen Comitas is now account manager, beauty at the company. Fernando Luna is now VIP manager, VIP at the company. Jessica Mackiewicz is now senior account director, beauty at the company. Jenna Mamdani is now account executive at the company. Julia Guidi is now senior account executive fashion at the company. Juliana Hoffman is now account executive, lifestyle at the company. Justin Adams is now account executive, fashion at the company. Jordan Kostoulas is now senior account manager, beauty at the company. Meline Agabaian is now associate vice president, fashion at the company. MK Withers is now senior account manager, beauty at the company. Tori Oliva is now account director, beauty at the company. Christina Schoen is now account manager, lifestyle at the company. Jana Karns is now account manager, lifestyle at the company. Whitney Ellis is now account executive, beauty at the company. Jia Kim p is now junior account executive, beauty at the company. Miles Harris is now vice president, lifestyle at the company. Walter Montes De Ocar Jr. is now senior account manager, beauty at the company. Andrea Guillen is now account executive, lifestyle at the company. Sarah Cedeno is now senior account manager, events at the company.

7. Holland Wagener is now senior director of wholesale at Cult Gaia.

8. Chandler Brown is now senior PR associate at Polène.

9. Katherine Yang is now senior social content creator—global marketing at Casetify.

10. Mellissa Clarkson is now showroom VIP director at Taylor Meckley Public Relations

11. Tiaja McKnight is now account manager on the digital team at The A List.



13. Sam Cheow and MAC Cosmetics have parted ways.

14. CGC is now representing Victoria Beckham Beauty.

15. Novella Paghera PR is now representing Slowear.

16. Bollare is now representing Buffalo.

17. CLD PR is now representing Nomadic State of Mind.

18. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing LA Golf.

19. CCPR is now representing Rosa Rims.

20. MP-IMC is now representing Skinney-Medspa.

21. Danielle Cohen has launched a new Substack newsletter, Glossed Over.

22. Zoe Weiner has launched a new Substack newsletter, Laugh Lines.

23. Kate Olsen Water has launched communications agency Kate Walters Communications.

24. Alexandra Pauly, founder of Highsnobiety‘s beauty vertical, has launched luxury pet beauty brand Biche.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

