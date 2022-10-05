Daily News: Remembering Long Nguyen, Tina Leung Joins Bling Empire: New York Cast, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Responds, Fêting Kristina O’Neill, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Long Nguyen has died, aged 59

Vietnamese-born stylist and critic Long Nguyen, co-founder of Flaunt magazine and front row fixture for decades, has passed away following a long illness. Before launching the famed indie publication in 1998, Nguyen had climbed the ranks of the industry after roles at Detour (as style director) and Dolce & Gabbana (leading VIP efforts from 1988-1994.) In a tribute penned by his friend Christina Binkley, the journalist described him as “a walking tome of fashion history, much of which he’d lived” and someone with a “remarkable career”. RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Long Nguyen (@longnguyennyc)

WSJ. Magazine celebrates editor in chief Kristina O’Neill’s 10th anniversary in Paris

Salut to a decade at the helm. As Paris Fashion Week drew to a close, industry luminaries—from supermodels and photographers to stylists and designers—joined WSJ. Magazine to toast to editor in chief Kristina O’Neill’s 10th anniversary. The soirée at Café Lapérouse also served to highlight the publication’s expanding Style News Desk venture. Guests who attended to congratulate O’Neill included Janet Jackson, Jared Leto, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Alexa Chung, Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Poppy Delevingne, Christian Louboutin, LaQuan Smith, Delphine Arnaut, Lauren Santo Domingo, Derek Blasberg, Olivia Palermo, Olympia Scarry, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Delfina Delettrez, Ethan James Green, Eva Chen, Eve Jobs, Fernando García, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Haider Ackermann, Inez Van Lamsweerde, Ivan Bart, Ivy Getty, Jamie Schneider Mizrahi, JJ Martin, Jodi Kahn, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Kiki Willems, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Lindsay Peoples, Marc Metrick, Marta Ortega Pérez, Mikael Jansson, Pierre Hardy, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Riccardo Bellini, Riccardo Tisci, Rickie De Sole, Samira Nasr, Sarah Andelman, Sara Moonves, Stephen Gan, and many more.

Images: German Larkin

Tina Leung is joining Bling Empire: NYC

Stylist, street style savant, and influencer Tina Leung will soon be hitting TV screens, as she revealed she’s set to appear in Bling Empire: NYC when sharing the trailer yesterday evening. The spin-off of the original series which followed mega-rich Beverly Hills-based Asian-Americans will hit Netflix today. In the new edition, Leung joins her friend and OG cast member Dorothy Wang as she navigates life and love since moving to the East Coast. Watch the preview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Leung 梁伊妮 (@tinaleung)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson thanks fashion family for their support

What a wild and wooly ride the internet has been ever since Ye showcased his controversial surprise YZY SZN 9 show on Monday evening. ICYMI—yesterday, Ye took fire at Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson over her response to the widely-condemned White Lives Matter shirts he sent down the runway, sharing her image to his grid with bullying comments and encouraging his 18 million followers to troll her. On Tuesday evening, Vogue shared a post in solidarity with the influential stylist, confirming that Karefa-Johnson had met with the mogul to “once again speak [her] truth.” On Wednesday morning, Karefa-Johnson expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. “Your girl has been through it,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “I’m exhausted but I’m so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I’ve received over the last 24 hours. I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this. One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are my own and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me.”

Meanwhile, Ye Who Must Not Be Named alleged that Anna Wintour has Baz Luhrmann film his two-hour meeting with Gabriella, or “Gabrielle” as he called her. Vogue has not commented on the matter.

Martha Stewart’s new brand has arrived

Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands have teamed up to launch the new premium brand, MARTHA by Martha Stewart Fashion Collection. The premise sees elevated and polished everyday classics with an attention to timeless tailoring. Think: Chambray and poplin shirts, straight-leg denim, utility jumpsuits, and puffer vests. All are available on Martha.com now; ready for your perusal next time you’re searching for a Dutch Oven.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.