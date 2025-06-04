Natasha Lyonne Discusses Her Unconventional Career For Marie Claire’s Power Issue

Marie Claire‘s got a new covergirl: Natasha Lyonne! The Poker Face actress fronts the mag’s new Power Issue, where she discusses her career rise, what makes her feel powerful, her journey rising through a challenging childhood, and how she chooses her wide-ranging slate of quirky, oftentimes surprising projects. Lyonne’s discussion—seen in her coordinating feature interview—is also accompanied by a new shoot styled by Fashion Los Angeles winner Genesis Webb, where she’s outfitted in early romantic dresses and sultry separates by Acne Studios, Chanel, Miss Claire Sullivan, and more.

“I don’t get a lot of jobs, really. But I send a lot of text messages,” Lyonne says. “Like Taika [Waititi]’s movie, I’m only in it because I sent him a text message saying, ‘Why are you making an Ishiguro movie without me? Can I come be in it?'”

All images: Emman Montalvan

Drew Elliott’s Got A New Gig At Kiko Milano

Congratulations are in order for Drew Elliott! The former PAPER EIC has officially announced his latest role as Kiko Milano’s chief brand officer, which he shared this morning on Instagram. Elliott’s new gig—which will include a move to Milan—follows his previous role as MAC Cosmetics’ global creative director, which he held from 2019 until this February. It’s clear the creative has found his groove in the beauty world!

Ayo Edibiri Opens Up In WSJ’s June/July issue

Alo Edibiri‘s star is undeniably on the rise—which the actress is discussing front and center for WSJ‘s new June/July 2025 issue. For her minimalist cover shoot by Ethan James Green, Edibiri poses in a sweeping white silk dress and sharp heels styled by Tonne Goodman. Within her accompanying interview, the star also delves deeper into her past by discussing her religious upbringing, as well as her reflections on privacy, family, rising to fame through award-winning projects like The Bear, and more—which you can discover now on WSJ.com.

Acne Studios Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Gilded Acne Paper Issue

Happy 20th birthday, Acne Studios! The Swedish label is marking its two decades in fashion with a new “Golden”-themed book-meets-magazine tome, Acne Paper. The brand’s project includes an artistic analysis on the color gold over history, along with its role at the brand—plus artistic inspirations, guest essays, interviews, and fashion stories, and more. Fronting the gilded issue is Raya Martigny, photographed by Szilveszter Makó in head-to-toe gold. Acne’s certainly got the Midas touch in 2025, which you can experience with your own Acne Paper copy from AcneStudios.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.