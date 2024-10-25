Ooh La La: Roger Vivier Makes its Mark on Madison

There ain’t no party like a Vivier party cause a Vivier party don’t stop. To celebrate the opening of the Parisian jewel box on Madison Avenue that Roger Vivier now calls home, the brand recently brought together the chicest of fashion crowds. Upon entering the newly designed store, guests were immersed in the refined ambiance of a Parisian pied-à-terre, reminiscent of the historic boutique on Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré.

The interior décor pays homage to a dialogue between different design aesthetics: Versailles-style parquet floors balance the romantic French moldings, and the walls and ceilings, cloaked in silver, echo the Paris boutique’s famed Salle d’Argent. The real focal point, however, are the iconic Vivier shoes, bags, jewelry, and gilets displayed in illuminated niches and cubist shelve installations, which are set before a Baroque mirrored wall.

Long time friends of the House, such as Ines de la Fressange, Pat Cleveland, and Sarah Paulson, along with special guests Padma Lakshmi, Ella Hunt, Sabine Getty, Alessia Fendi, Ivy Getty, Sophie Elgort, Suzie Kondi, Vanessa Fuchs, PJ Pascual, Violette d’Urso, Sergio Hudson, Carly Cushnie, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, were invited to the new boutique for champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

The boutique cocktail was then followed by an intimate dinner at Le Veau d’Or, hosted by Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni and friend of the House, Laura Brown. Established in 1937 like the Maison, the recently reopened French restaurant served many of the same loyal clients dressed by Roger Vivier, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Marlene Dietrich and Grace Kelly, who famously wore the Maison’s creations while keeping personal accounts at “Le Veau.” Bon Appétit!

