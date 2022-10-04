Daily News: Industry Rallies Around Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After Ye Trolls Her, Jonathan Simkhai Celebrates In Paris, Lil Nas X’s First Coach Campaign, Kaia x ZARA Available Now, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Twitter pounces to Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s defense

After his widely-condemned PFW show on Monday evening which promoted ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan sweatshirts, Ye has further found himself in the firing line of the fashion industry after he bullied stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account, which is followed by over 17 million people. Post-show, the trailblazing stylist—who counts being the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover among her many resume high points—wrote on Instagram: “Indefensible behavior. There is no excuse, there is no art here.” (The quote was also used by the New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman in her review.) As a result, Ye posted a screenshot of the fashion editor’s account to his grid, followed by two subsequent pictures mocking her outfit and accompanied by captions such as “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah” [sic] and “I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS.” In response, numerous fashion editors and industry figures slammed Ye in his comments. Gigi Hadid, who collaborates frequently with Karefa-Johnson, wrote: “You wish u [sic] had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Vogue or Condé Nast has not made an official statement in support of Karefa-Johnson at the time of publishing.

Kaia x ZARA lands today

Form an orderly queue, folks: Kaia Gerber’s inaugural 30-piece collaboration with Zara is landing in stores and online today. And, if you’re in any way influenced to reach for your wallet thanks to the campaign styled by Karl Templer and photographed by Fabien Baron, it’s best not to delay. With modernized and youthful tops starting at $30, classic knits from $70, wear-anywhere dresses in the $90-$170 range, and eternally elegant coats from $190—not to mention accessories, shoes, demin, and more—shop it while it’s hot right here.

Jonathan Simkhai & Alex Carl fête the Spring Summer ’23 collection during PFW

Designer Jonathan Simkhai and stylist Alex Carl, who collaborated on his recent NYFW runway outing, were in town during Paris Fashion Week to toast to the latest collection. The duo took over a private apartment in the Marais, where guests enjoyed a bespoke menu by renowned French Chef Pierre Touitou. Among those in attendance included plenty of familiar faces, such as Christine Quinn, Aquaria, Law Roach, Ikram Abdi, Mia Regan, Paris Hilinski, Rachel Marx, Lulu Tenney, Declan Chan, Pernille Teisbaek, Tamu McPherson, Deborah Ababio, Vikram Kansara, and Thomas Delage. Peep inside the soirée, below:

Lil Nas X’s first campaign for Coach is here

Pull up a chair—Lil Nas X is the newest name coming to you via Coach TV. Today, the house unveiled Courage to Be Real, a short film starring the chart-topper and new global Coach ambassador. The clip, which features his latest single STAR WALKIN, is directed by Petra Collins and serves as a call to action to encourage self-expression, self-confidence, authenticity, and courage. Collins captures Lil Nas X throughout the film weaving through different rooms as he tells the story of how he got from his childhood years in Atlanta to the world famous star he is now. “My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I’ve overcome so far,” the performer said in a release. “It’s about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself, and it’s rooted in authenticity and self-expression—two things I really care about. It was really fun collaborating with Stuart [Vevers] and Petra to bring this to life.” Watch the film, below:

Rianne Van Rompaey is ELLE’s October 2022 digital cover star

She’s a mainstay on the runways in all fashion capitals, and this month she’s beaming back at you from the digital cover of ELLE’s October issue too. If you’ve ever been curious about the strawberry blonde beauty who seems to walk almost every show each season, wonder no more. The Dutch model, 26, revealed to writer Noëlle de Leeuw that she has her sights set on the big screen and hopes to begin an acting career where she can take on roles where she’s “falling apart, physically and emotionally.” After nine years in the spotlight on campaigns and on catwalks, she also says she’s relaxed into the industry more now. “I’ve realized that my body doesn’t have to look a certain way, and my face doesn’t have to look a certain way. I don’t have to be perfect. That made me enjoy it so much more.” For the full feature, lensed by Inez & Vinoodh and styled by Alex White, check it out here.

Proenza Schouler open the archives

It’s a big year for Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who are celebrating two decades of runaway success with their label Proenza Schouler. To kick off the 20th anniversary celebrations, the brand has announced the Re-Edition Capsule Collection: a limited-edition revival of highlights from seasons including Fall 2002, Fall 2006, Fall 2013, Fall 2018, Fall 2019, Spring 2012, Spring 2014, Spring 2016, and Spring 2020. Launching today, the #tbt pieces include house favorites such as innovative approaches to knitwear, metallic numbers, and custom developed fabrics. Each garment will also be marked with a custom label that includes its season of origin. The collection will be sold through Proenza Schouler’s retail channels, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Moda Operandi, and Matches. Tell your accountant to look away now…

