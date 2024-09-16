News

La Double J Brings a Taste of Italy to New York with Bloomindale’s!

The opening of the brand's RTW and homeware shop-in-shop was fêted at Il Buco.

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
J.J. Martin

One thing is for sure: when the Italians come to town, you know you’re going to eat well. When La Double J teamed up with Bloomingdale’s last week to throw a rooftop dinner party at Il Buco, it was no exception. The evening started with cocktails on the landscaped terrace followed by an Italian feast consisting of Il Buco’s signature cacio & pepe, crispy artichokes, and spicy olive pizza. But no La Double J dinner would be complete without the signature, colorful touch of the house’s new  Libellula homeware collection. Each dish was served family style on dinnerware pieces featuring one of their very first energetic emblems, the dragonfly (or “libellula”), which embodies a powerful symbol of transformation, joy and courage.

A lovely group of inspiring women, all friends of the brand and dressed in La Double J, of course, came out to celebrate the opening of La DoubleJ at Bloomingdale’s, which includes the ready to wear and homeware collections. Social butterflies like Flaviana Matata, Noor, Sophie Li, Eniko Mihalik, Gabriella Karefa Johnson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Sai De Silva, Angelica Hicks, Beverly Ngyuen, Dee Poku, Laura Brown, Kristina O’Neill, Becky Malinsky, Sarah Clary, and Renata Zandonadi all joined founder J.J. Martin and Bloomingdale’s Denise Magid to mark the joyous occasion.

All Images: BFA / Angela Pham

