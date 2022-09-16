Daily Media: A New Brand For Christian Siriano, Appointments At Harper’s Bazaar, People, Avenue, And WSJ. Magazine’s Style News Desk—Plus! A Bumper Media Moves Catchup

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Christian Siriano is now creative director of new Xcel Brands venture, C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, which is set to launch Spring ’23.

2. WSJ. Magazine’s Style News Desk is fully staffed—let’s meet the journalists spearheading the section. Sara Ashley O’Brien and Ashley Wong are reporters at the vertical. Chavie Lieber also joined as a reporter back in July. Sara Bosworth is now editor. Bonnie Wertheim and Yael Kohen are now deputy editors. Lily Kupets is now photo editor. The publication’s familiar faces Rory Satran (fashion director), Jacob Gallagher (columnist), and The Wall Street Journal reporters Lane Floresheim, Ellen Gamerman, John Jurgensen, Kelly Crow, and Neil Shah will all contribute to the Style News Desk. Saira Khan will lead social media efforts, and Myles Tanzer will serve as publishing editor alongside Bosworth.

3. Wendy Naugle is now editor in chief of PEOPLE.

4. Peter Davis is now editor in chief of Avenue.

5. Tara Gonzales is now senior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

6. Chloe Hall, beauty director at Elle, is leaving the company.

7. Kara Swisher is helming a new twice-weekly interview podcast at Vox Media/New York Magazine called On With Kara Swisher.

8. Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead are now co-chairmen of WME.

9. Dale Westgarth, Julie Beynon and James Deeny are all now senior vice president, media relations at KCD.

10. Jackie Giusti Seaman is now senior vice president, global marketing & communications at Stuart Weitzman. Kaisy Mae O’Reilly is now senior vice president, digital, strategy & customer innovation at the company.

11. Liana Engel is now global director of talent & entertainment at Cartier HQ in Paris.

12. Livio Damiano is now PR director at Loro Piana.

13. Chris Constable is now the New York Managing Director of Negri Firman.

14. Tracy Le Marquand is now the Los Angeles Managing Director of Negri Firman.

15. Christyanna Nguyen is now US PR director at Fable & Mane.

16. Janelle LeBlanc is now vice president of global sales at Cougar Shoes.

17. Lillian Krohn is now senior vice president at Rebel Gail Communications.

18. Alexandra Gordon, director of public relations, The Americas at Christian Louboutin, is leaving the company.

19. Kaitlyn Quail, senior manager of public relations at Guess, is leaving the company.

20. Eileen Arias, senior vice president at MP-IMC, is leaving the company.

21. Martha Botts, executive director at PRC, is leaving the company.

22. Lexi Lastihenos is now PR manager at Fernando Jorge.

23. Emily Simester is now senior manager at PRC.

24. Kit Mullaly is now associate manager, PR at Communité.

25. Corinna Wong and Rachael Comeau are now senior account executives at CMM PR. Jennie Stringer is now senior account executive, Sydney Parker and Hayley Simkin are now account executives, and Danielle Doren is now junior account executive at the company.

26. Cameron Flaherty is now senior account director at Camron PR.

27. Katelyn Ray is now senior manager, influencer division at SHADOW. Julia Gizzi is now account coordinator in the company’s hospitality division. Jentry Smith is now account coordinator, fashion; Rachel Workman is now senior copywriter; and Lindsey Falgoust is now junior executive, fashion.

28. Sophia Rivera-Silverstein is now senior account executive at Courtney Daniels Consulting.

29. Dhiti Kapadia is now senior account executive at Exposure.​

30. Katherine Chavez and Manuela Uscher are now coordinators, fashion at JBC.

Plus!

31. Karla Otto is now representing MANGO.

32. L52 Communications New York is now representing Loro Piana North America.

33. Karla Otto US & UK is now representing ISAMAYA Makeup.

34. Communité is now representing Larroudé.

35. ICA is now representing The Kooples and Lack of Color.

36. KRUPP Group is now representing Melissa.

37. JDC is now representing The Arrivals.

38. Autumn Communications is now representing The Wardrobe, Couper, and Zonarch.

39. SHO+CO is now representing Maggie Marilyn for VIP services.

40. Phyllis London PR is now representing Serpentine Jewels.

41. Negri Firman NY is now representing Caterpillar, Deity New York, Frederick Anderson Collection, and Respoke.

42. Negri Firman LA is now representing Staerk, Staerk & Christensen and WUTI goes Idyllwild Film Festival, Franciacorta, Marchon Eyewear, Il Bisonte, Azimut| Benetti, Arthur Arbesser, and J Craft Boats.

43. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Le Domaine.

44. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Earth Wallet.

45. KLC is now representing Health Rover.

46. Bella Public Relations is now representing LUSCA.

47. w/Sara is now representing Silver & Riley.

48. Little Voice PR is now representing Blok Watches.

49. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Saint Art.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

