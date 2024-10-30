Chic Report

FiDi Fantasy: What Marc Jacobs, Linda Evangelista, & More Would Do On Wall Street For A Day!

Stars shared their Wall Street plans on the green carpet at the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
WSJ, WSJ magazine, WSJ Innovator Awards, Wall Street, Paloma Elsesser, Marc Jacobs, Amelia Gray
Paloma Elsesser, Marc Jacobs, Amelia Gray (Courtesy of WSJ Magazine)

Imagine: Amelia Gray as your financial investor? Paloma Elsesser as your hedge fund manager? Tuesday night found stars gathering for the WSJ Innovator Awards, honoring individuals that have changed culture throughout 2024—and Wall Street was certainly on the brain! We caught up with designers, models, and more to hear what they’d do in a day of working in FiDi!

Marc Jacobs, designer and founder, Marc Jacobs
“I do not want to walk on Wall Street. I don’t even know what people do on Wall Street! All I remember is Leonardo DiCaprio in that movie The Wolf of Wall Street, and that just looked like the worst misery I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Marc Jacobs

Linda Evangelista, supermodel
“Something that would affect the election.”

Linda Evangelista

Amelia Gray, model
“If I had a job on Wall Street, I feel like I would be held investor at Goldman Sachs. I would obviously wear a YSL suit to work every single day!”

Amelia Gray

Paloma Elsesser, model
“If I worked on Wall Street, I’d probably distribute all the money to more people who’d need it.”

Paloma Elsesser

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, stylist
“Definitely hack into some systems, definitely redistribute some wealth. That’s what I would do!”

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Lulu Tenney, model
“I would probably be the chef in the office.”

Lulu Tenney

Aurora James, founder, The Fifteen Percent Pledge
“I do work on Wall Street! I have a private equity fund, so I’m doing what I do and this is how we do it now. This is what the girls look like when they’re investing!”

Aurora James

Heidi Gardner, actress, Saturday Night Live
“I’d just keep people hydrated! They seem really stressed out. I’d just pass out Gatorades.”

Heidi Gardner

Jordan Roth, Broadway produceer
“Sell it!”

Jordan Roth

Sarah Ball, editor in chief, WSJ
“One thing I’m really interested in is Wall Street briefings—how Wall Street executives are briefed. I would love to go to the true briefing of what really goes on in the world, and they hear from geopolitical experts. It’s a very nerdy answer! But I would love to go to a briefing session for Wall Street executives that tells them what’s going on, and where they should move their money.”

All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

You may also like

The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2024 WSJ...

The Best-Dressed Stars At The CFDA Awards...

How Anna Helped Marc Jacobs, Tough Times...

Ooh La La: Roger Vivier Makes its...

Gucci Goes To Florence, H&M’s 20 Years...

Alberta Ferretti’s New Creative Director, British Vogue’s...

The Best-Dressed Stars At The Victoria’s Secret...

Peter Nygard’s Prison Sentence, Emmy Awards Fashion,...

La Double J Brings a Taste of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.