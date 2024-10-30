Imagine: Amelia Gray as your financial investor? Paloma Elsesser as your hedge fund manager? Tuesday night found stars gathering for the WSJ Innovator Awards, honoring individuals that have changed culture throughout 2024—and Wall Street was certainly on the brain! We caught up with designers, models, and more to hear what they’d do in a day of working in FiDi!

Marc Jacobs, designer and founder, Marc Jacobs

“I do not want to walk on Wall Street. I don’t even know what people do on Wall Street! All I remember is Leonardo DiCaprio in that movie The Wolf of Wall Street, and that just looked like the worst misery I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Linda Evangelista, supermodel

“Something that would affect the election.”

Amelia Gray, model

“If I had a job on Wall Street, I feel like I would be held investor at Goldman Sachs. I would obviously wear a YSL suit to work every single day!”

Paloma Elsesser, model

“If I worked on Wall Street, I’d probably distribute all the money to more people who’d need it.”

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, stylist

“Definitely hack into some systems, definitely redistribute some wealth. That’s what I would do!”

Lulu Tenney, model

“I would probably be the chef in the office.”

Aurora James, founder, The Fifteen Percent Pledge

“I do work on Wall Street! I have a private equity fund, so I’m doing what I do and this is how we do it now. This is what the girls look like when they’re investing!”

Heidi Gardner, actress, Saturday Night Live

“I’d just keep people hydrated! They seem really stressed out. I’d just pass out Gatorades.”

Jordan Roth, Broadway produceer

“Sell it!”

Sarah Ball, editor in chief, WSJ

“One thing I’m really interested in is Wall Street briefings—how Wall Street executives are briefed. I would love to go to the true briefing of what really goes on in the world, and they hear from geopolitical experts. It’s a very nerdy answer! But I would love to go to a briefing session for Wall Street executives that tells them what’s going on, and where they should move their money.”

All images: Courtesy of WSJ Magazine

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.