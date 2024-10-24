Kim Kardashian Stars In Balenciaga’s Bel Air Handbag Campaign

Kim Kardashian‘s got a new role: Balenciaga campaign star! The Skims founder and businesswoman is front and center for the French brand’s moody new images by Nadav Kander, highlighting its Bel Air handbag. Both shots find Kardashian clutching different Bel Air iterations—both its hobo and multi-pocketed tote styles—in an homage to her own creativity. Past Balenciaga shoots by Kander have featured brand ambassadors in similar positions as well, including Naomi Watts and Isabelle Huppert.

All images: Nadav Kander

Hermés Reports 11.6% Sale Rise

Watch out, luxury slowdown: Hermés is on the rise! With third-quarter sales up by 11.3%, The luxury brand has produced over $3.99 billion in revenue during 2024’s third quarter, according to Reuters. The French brand’s announcement comes amidst recent sales challenges faced by companies including Kering, Richemont, and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, owed to an economic downturn in China and low spending stateside. However, whether this stability continues in Q4 remains to be seen.

Jenna Lyons Will Host The CFDA Awards’ 2024 Red Carpet

Guests at this year’s CFDA Awards will need to bring their fashion A-game! Jenna Lyons has been announced as the evening’s red carpet host. The announcement follows the news that Cynthia Erivo will host the ceremony on October 28, marking the annual event as a star-studded soirée to watch. However, stars will also be front and center onstage as well, with Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Molly Ringwald, and more presenting this year’s roster of honorees. We’ll see you there!

Jennifer Aniston Covers Us Weekly‘s New Issue

Us Weekly’s latest cover star is Jennifer Aniston! The magazine’s new issue delves into the Friends actress’ career, relationships, and life in the public eye—which has fascinated audiences for over 30 years! Within the accompanying story by Jaime Harkin, Aniston’s pals share her reflections on fame, friendship, and breakups over time. We could certainly learn a thing or two from the actress—including her fitness routines and emphasis on mental well-being! You can discover the full feature now on UsWeekly.com.

Martha Stewart Proclaims She Won’t Star On Golden Bachelorette

Martha Stewart is certainly multi-faceted, but there’s one project she’ll never do: ABC’s Golden Bachelorette! While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen—where she served as guest bartender for Snoop Dogg and Seth Meyers—Stewart revealed she’d never star on the reality dating show. Her reasoning? “The guys are not hot enough,” she proclaimed in the now-viral clip on YouTube. We can’t argue with that logic! Besides, the businesswoman and homemaker certainly has a lot on her plate these days—just look at her new Netflix documentary, or the upcoming launch of her 100th book!

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

