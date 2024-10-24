Meet The Brands Participating At “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next”!

Italian beauty is coming to LA! This week, the Italian Trade Agency, Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association, and Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, will host their “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next!” event, celebrating the advancements of the Italian beauty industry. Naturally, numerous cosmetics brands from the country are involved in the festivities. Below, discover the top labels to know that will be on-site in La La Land!

(Comfort Zone) by Davines Group

First founded in 1983, the Davines Group got its start creating salon-only haircare products. The company released its signature (Comfort Zone) skincare in spas in 1996. Today, it’s found success with its Skin Regimen line—which targets signs of aging—that first debuted in 2018.

Olivella

Sustainable beauty is core to Olivella, which highlights olive oil’s natural anti-aging properties. The brand’s array of serums, creams, soaps, and more specifically doesn’t include animal byproducts or palm oil, making them both restorative and good for your skin.

Lisap Milano

Since 1952, Lisap Milano has established itself as a go-to source for nourishing hair products. The brand’s wide range includes products made to volumize, calm, retouch, color, and clean hair, accomplishing a variety of haircare needs.

Pettenon Cosmetics

For 75 years, Pettenon Cosmetics has crafted high-quality products for estheticians and hairstylists around the world. The brand has also established its production cycle across various locations in Italy, making its product research, packaging design, and more a completely localized process.

N&B Natural is Better

Green beauty company N&B Natural is Better places emphasis on safe ingredient sourcing, quality control, and organic productions. The organization’s variety of environmentally friendly products includes Organic Home Spa, Naturals Organic Beauty, Regenerative Beauty, and more.

Rudy Profumi

Rudy Profumi‘s line of shower, hands, face, and body products allow a relaxed approach to body care from head to toe. While the brand’s known for its body care line, its range of perfumes and colognes derived from lemons, magnolia, lavender, and more add a refreshing touch to its repertoire.

Fontana Contarini Cosmetics

Italian heritage is key for Fontana Contarini Cosmetics. The beauty brand was founded on the basis of quality craftsmanship, as well as makeup that both elevates and cares for the skin.

Confalonieri Matite

Confalonieri Matite has established itself as a cosmetics leader in Italy for over 50 years. The brand specializes in high-quality makeup pencils for the lips, eyes, face, and eyebrows. Additionally, traceable ingredients allow the brand to remain sustainable—and give customers peace of mind that its products are safe for their skin.

