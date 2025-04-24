Media

Daily Media: Fresh Faces At Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios, CFDA, & More Media Moves To Peruse!

by Aaron Royce
Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Alberto Noé is now interim Americas CEO at Shiseido.

2. Brune Buonomnano is now CMO at Acne Studios. His first day is May 5, 2025.

3. Lauren Brindley is now CMO at Ulta Beauty. Her first day is June 3, 2025.

4. Brian Franz is now chief technology, data and analytics officer at Estée Lauder.

5. Cal McNeil is now director of business development & partnerships at CFDA.

6. Kassidy Marsh is now social media director at Allure and SELF.

7. Brittany Banion is now associate vice president, beauty at SHADOW. Libby Sutherland is now director in the beauty division at the company. Rachel Hirschfeld is now senior account executive, beauty division at the company. Anna Farrell is now senior manager, celebrity & influencer division at the company. Alexander Woods is now manager, celebrity & influencer division at the company.

8. Melissa Sansone is now managing director at Foundation. Jo Allen is now senior account executive at the company.

9. Jenna Cavanagh is now celebrity relations director at Louis Vuitton.

10. Natalie Palomino is now PR & marketing coordinator at Gabriela Hearst.

11. Anastacia Stathakis and Jimmy Choo have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Lindsey Media is now representing Moshe Yossel.

13. Fournier PR is now representing Manuela Picard.

14. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Leahlani Skincare and ARSHINER.

15. MP-IMC is now representing Self Glow by James Read.

16. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Porter Lyons.

17. OC Consulting is now representing MATTE Projects.

18. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Wild.

19. Derris is now representing DL1961.

20. Spread the Word is now representing Peter Wu.

