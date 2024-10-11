Kim Jones Exits Fendi—But Is Staying At Dior!

Breaking news! Kim Jones has left his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi, according to Business of Fashion. The job, which Jones first took in 2020, found him designing multiple womenswear collections each year for the Italian luxury house. However, he also balanced the role with a dual post as Dior’s artistic director of menswear. Currently, Jones will remain at Dior—and Fendi is left without a creative director until further notice. Jones’ departure marks the latest designer exit in 2024, following brands including Chanel, Celine, and Missoni.

Kamala Harris Covers Vogue‘s October Digital Issue

Vogue‘s latest October cover star is newsy! The magazine’s latest digital cover cover girl features U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris—marking her second cover for the mag since its February 2021 issue. Draped in a dark brown Gabriela Hearst suit with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Harris posed for a sharp portrait photographed by Annie Leibovitz. In her accompanying interview with Nathan Heller, Harris discusses accepting the Democratic Party nomination, this year’s upcoming presidential election, and discovering new studies on the COVID-19 pandemic—which you can read now on Vogue.com.

Martha Stewart Is Getting The Netflix Documentary Treatment!

Extra, extra! Martha Stewart is the latest star to receive the documentary treatment from Netflix. The billionaire businesswoman, homemaker, model, and OG influencer will be the subject of the streaming platform’s latest film, Martha. Directed by R.J. Cutler—who also directed our fave The September Issue!—the documentary will chart Stewart’s rise to becoming a famous American homemaker, her 1990 divorce, viral 2004 arrest, and how she’s continuing her legacy today. In the meantime, you can check out the doc’s trailer on YouTube before its Netflix debut on October 30.

Dee Ocleppo Launches Her Debut Fashion Line, DO By Dee Ocleppo!

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger—known for her namesake shoe brand and creative directing Judith Leiber—has launched a new fashion line on Nordstrom this week. Named DO By Dee Ocleppo, the collection marks Ocleppo Hilfiger’s first clothing designs to hit the market. Made with the goals of effortless styling, affordability, and versatile wear, the line includes a variety of matching sets, jumpsuits, trousers, blouses, polo sweaters, and chic coats—just in time for fall! You can discover the full collection now on Nordstrom.com, which ranges from $69 to $379.

Kate Moss Is Reuniting With Zara!

One of our favorite fashion collabs is back! Kate Moss has announced she will reunite with Zara for a new collection of accessories and clothing. Though no images or additional details have been revealed, Moss shared in a statement that the line was made as the “perfect party capsule.” Her collections is set for a November 30 launch, just in time for the holiday (and holiday party!) season. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting to see what the supermodel’s been up to—especially since her past sold-out collabs with Zara, Topshop, and Longchamp have been stylish smash hits.

