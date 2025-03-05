Jewels Aficionado is the ultimate destination for rare, statement-making luxury. Based in NYC, this boutique curates exclusive fine jewelry, luxury watches, and rare Hermès bags. Under founder Vadim Yakubov and women’s director Scarlett Jelleme, the brand is expanding with a modern, sophisticated edge. As it continues to grow with new collections and collaborations, it cements its status as a go-to destination for luxury lovers! Editor-at-large Charlotte Bickley sits down with Yakubov and Jelleme to discuss their creative vision, sourcing rare pieces, and what’s next for Jewels Aficionado.

How long have you been open?

Vadim Yakubov: We opened Wrist Aficionado in 2017 as a premier online platform for collectors and enthusiasts to buy and sell rare and exceptional luxury goods. In 2019, we brought our vision to life with the opening of our flagship boutique in New York City, followed by boutiques in Miami Beach and Beverly Hills. In 2023, we started Jewels Aficionado to provide women with a destination for timepieces, bags, and fine jewelry.

You mention your exclusive network of insiders and access to rare inventory. Can you tell us more about how this network was built, and how it gives your clients an edge in acquiring luxury pieces?

Vadim: What truly sets us apart is our exclusive network of insiders, granting us access to the inventories of the most elite collectors. This network is built on years of expertise, deep relationships within the industry, and an unwavering commitment to sourcing the finest, rarest pieces. By working directly with collectors, dealers, and brand insiders, we ensure our clients receive exclusive first access to high-value, hard-to-find jewelry and timepieces before they ever reach the open market. This gives our clients a distinct edge in acquiring investment-worthy luxury pieces.

The pinky ring has become a symbol of luxury and personal style. How do you curate such iconic pieces, and what makes your selection of fine jewelry stand out from others in the market?

Scarlett Jelleme: Having worked with both luxury fashion brands and in jewelry, we design what we know and what we want for ourselves—pieces that resonate with women in the luxury space. Our team is filled with fashion-forward individuals who bring a fresh, chic element to the industry. The owners bring over 20 years of experience at the world’s leading fine jewelry houses, and the combination allows us to curate pieces that become instant icons. Our selection stands out for its exceptional craftsmanship, hand-selected stones, and fashion-forward design.

What makes your collection of Hermès bags unique, and how do you ensure that these bags remain exclusive and sought-after by your clientele?

Vadim: Each Hermès bag in our collection is hand-selected based on rarity and desirability from trusted vendors and clients who deal directly with the boutiques. We specialize in sourcing the most coveted pieces, along with limited-edition colors and exotic skins. Our in-house team specializes in the authentication and verification of each and every bag.

Essentially, your brand is a concierge access to rare timepieces, which is a highly coveted service. How do you ensure that clients are able to acquire such rare pieces?

Scarlett: The DNA of our brand is deeply rooted in watches, and the success of the company is largely attributed to our ability to provide clients with unobtainable pieces that very few have access to. Our concierge service provides unparalleled access to the most coveted timepieces from the vintage Cartier Crash to the newly released Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Can you share a story of a particularly memorable or exclusive timepiece that you’ve helped someone acquire?

Vadim: One particularly memorable acquisition was sourcing the Patek Philippe 5711/1A Tiffany Blue Dial when the first one was sold at auction for $6 million. Our client wanted to be the first to have this piece, and our biggest challenge was finding a collector who’d been allocated this piece and making an offer that would be accepted. Our client became the first to receive this 5711 on the secondary market without being a Patek client. Balancing the desires of both the original owner and our buyer required precision, discretion, and the kind of expertise that defines our approach to rare acquisitions.

With services like 10+ carat engagement rings and tennis necklaces, what makes your bespoke jewelry design process so unique? How do you collaborate with clients to bring their visions to life?

Scarlett: Our bespoke jewelry process combines deep expertise in diamonds with flawless design services. From exquisite tennis necklaces to countless celebrity engagement rings, we work closely with our clients to bring their visions to life. The process begins with private meetings and design sketches. Once the design is set, we hand-select stones and create a 3D model to sign off on the real-life size of the piece. The design and craftsmanship is unparalleled, but what truly sets us apart is the owner’s extensive knowledge of diamonds, ensuring you get the most value from your investment.

With over 20 years of experience in luxury jewelry and watchmaking, how has the industry evolved—and how has this experience shaped the curated offerings at Jewels Aficionado?

Vadim: Twenty years ago, you could walk into Patek and get any watch—sometimes even at a discount. Over the years, Patek, Hermès, and other privately held companies have started to prioritize their names over revenue. By limiting the amount of items they sell, these coveted pieces have become nearly impossible to get. That’s where we come in.

With such a curated and high-end selection, how do you build relationships with your clients to ensure they come back for their next luxury purchase or bespoke piece?

Vadim: Our commitment to exceptional service and competitive pricing ensures clients return, building lasting relationships based on trust and a shared love for timeless luxury. Additionally, our inventory is ever-evolving, and there’s always something new to discover at our exquisite boutiques. Some of our clients stop by weekly, just to see what’s new, which often results in genuine lifelong relationships being established.

Are there any emerging trends in fine jewelry or timepieces that your clients are particularly drawn to right now? How do you stay ahead of these trends while maintaining a timeless appeal?

Scarlett: In our world, the trends that define each season are always top of mind. We’ve seen a shift toward sculptural silhouettes, driving the evolution of the Mika collection and Powerful Symbols necklaces. On the quieter side, classic jewelry pieces such as the Riviera necklace, previously reserved for red carpet moments, have transcended into an everyday staple for fashion insiders. From our limited icons to collection of classics, the pieces we offer are investments made to remain relevant for seasons to come.

Jewels Aficionado recently hosted its first exclusive event for fashion insiders. Can you share highlights from the event, and any future plans? Also, what’s next for the brand as the luxury market evolves?

Scarlett: We hosted an exclusive evening at Jewels Aficionado, unveiling new designs like the Mika pinky ring and Powerful Symbols necklaces. Guests enjoyed fine jewelry, vintage watches, and rare Hermès bags over champagne and caviar, with many pieces pre-sold before launch. Looking ahead, we’re expanding our collections and boutiques and continuing to blend timeless sophistication with modern elegance for our growing community of collectors. Find Jewels Aficionado on Instagram!

