New year, new discoveries! Whether you’re resetting, recharging, or just leaning into a little indulgence, here’s my curated list of beauty, style, and lifestyle picks to keep your first week of January fresh and fabulous.

1. Skincare: The January Glow-Up

Winter skin looking a little tired? Start the year with a little skin TLC. First up, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Face Mask. This hydrating and calming miracle worker is your go-to for post-party recovery. In just 15 minutes, it soothes tired, dull skin, leaving you with that just-back-from-a-retreat glow. Ideal for post-party recovery, it’s the ultimate January pick-me-up for your skincare routine.

If you’re looking for an everyday glow boost, the Neogen Glow Up Daily Mask with Real Niacinamide is a game-changer. These individually packaged sheet masks are infused with niacinamide—a powerhouse ingredient for brightening and improving skin texture. Perfect for mornings when your skin needs a little extra love, they leave you with a luminous, dewy finish that’s perfect for the day ahead.

For long-term transformation, you can’t go wrong with Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream. This cult-favorite moisturizer has earned its place in beauty editors’ top shelves for a reason. Its deeply nourishing formula works wonders on winter-weary skin, delivering hydration and radiance. This luxurious cream will have you looking refreshed and ready to face the year ahead. Even if you’re still recovering from New Year’s Eve!

2. Golden Globes Glam: The Hair Behind the Stars

What did Selena Gomez, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh have in common at last night’s Golden Globes? Their stunning hairstyles were crafted by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour into proceedings with each of their sophisticated styles. For Selena Gomez, he channeled icons of timeless elegance—Sophia Loren, Lauren Bacall, and Marilyn Monroe—to create a style that radiated glamour and style. The result? A modern take on classic Hollywood that perfectly complemented Selena’s pale blue ballgown moment. Kate Winslet’s hairstyle was a study in understated refinement. “Taking inspiration from Kate’s effortless style, I crafted a low, undone bun that complemented the sleek silhouette of her suit,” Campora shared. The look celebrated the hair’s natural radiance while exuding contemporary elegance. Using products from Joico, a brand celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Campora ensured each look was picture perfect.

3. Beverly Hills’ Hottest Dining Spot

The stars aligned in more ways than one at Sunday’s Golden Globes, with Hollywood’s brightest flocking to exclusive afterparties hosted by Netflix, Walt Disney, and more. The toughest question of all: what party to attend when the cameras stop rolling? Funke in Beverly Hills was the location for Disney’s after party and was well attended with guests including Amy Adams, Anna Sawai Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Eisenberg, and Dakota & Elle Fanning. Helmed by culinary maestro Evan Funke, this elegant Italian restaurant is quickly becoming the city’s go-to spot for A-listers and tastemakers alike. From the dreamy Cacio e Pepe to perfectly executed seasonal dishes, Funke’s menu is a love letter to Italian cuisine. If you’re looking to channel some Golden Globes-worthy sparkle into your own life, make Funke your first reservation of the year.

4. Getaway: Miami’s New Luxury Skincare Retreat

If you’re planning a getaway, make sure to check out Toska Spa in Miami, the latest hotspot for luxury skincare. Founded by Toska Husted, the go-to aesthetician for A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence, this spa promises top-tier treatments. If you want to splurge, the Toska x Valmont Signature Ultimate Treatment, an exclusive $3,000 facial combines cutting-edge technology with expert techniques. The treatment includes Diamond Micro-Abrasion, Oxygen Therapy, Light Therapy, Microcurrent, and Ultrasound, all working together to brighten, tighten, and rejuvenate your skin in just one session. Toska also works with private clients in LA and New York so whether you’re in Miami, LA, or NYC, this is one facial you won’t want to miss.

5. Winter Wear Done Right: Canada Goose’s New Capsule

Winter’s here, and for most of us it’s cold AF. If you haven’t sorted your winter wardrobe yet, Haider Ackermann (who’s now at Tom Ford!) first seasonal capsule collection for Canada Goose under the Snow Goose label is here to keep you warm—and stylish. Inspired by the power of nature, Ackermann designed pieces that balance high functionality with bold, fresh designs. Think oversized parkas, sleek reflective jackets, and cozy knitwear that’s perfect for layering. The standout? The Rider Parka, a new twist on a classic with utilitarian pockets and a cinchable waist. Plus, the Celestia Jacket, a lighter take on the shirt jacket, and chunky knits like the Cleria Crew to keep you cozy on the coldest days. Other essentials in the collection include graphic sweaters, tees with a purpose, and even a Volt Turtleneck to balance out all the volume. And don’t forget the Avalon Hat, perfect for extra warmth with those exaggerated ear flaps.

