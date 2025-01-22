Julia Haart Divorces Silvio Scaglia For Her Businesses, $65 Million Apartment, & More!

It’s a very good day to be Julia Haart. In major divorce victory, she has been awarded control of the business she ran during her marriage to Silvio Scaglia and the $65 million apartment they lived in, as well as nearly $10 million in cash, according to Page Six. The couple ran Elite World Models and La Perla together and have been involved in a bitter three year divorce . She claims that Scaglia had given her half of Freedom Holding, the owner of EWG, as well as the apartment. After Scaglia no longer engaged with the court proceedings, judge Jeffrey Pearlman allowed Haart a default judgment in the case—which allowed her to be given what she asked for due to Scaglia’s absence. In last week’s decision, Pearlman awarded Haart a 50% interest in Freedom Holding and power of attorney over Scaglia’s 50% as well. This permits her to make decisions on the company’s behalf without getting the sign-off from her ex. In addition to her fashion properties, Haart was the star of the Netflix reality show, My Unorthodox Life.

Louis Vuitton’s Fall ’25 Collection Embraces Slick Streetwear at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Pretty in pink! Louis Vuitton returned to the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, complete with a new collaboration with Nigo. Creative director Pharrell Williams’ Fall 2025 collection was set against a glossy pale rose interior, covered in the house’s signature checked Damier print—which also appeared across swearers, cardigans, and various handbags in hues of pink, yellow, blue, and brown. Also central to the collection’s utilitarian roots were Williams’ new takes on Vuitton’s signature trunks—accented with pressed flowers, transparent sides, and allover monochrome hues. Pops of collaged monograms, multicolored florals, leopard spots, and checkerboard prints brought a cheerful finish to the array of wide-legged trousers, dark denim, leather jackets, ’70s-inspired suiting, and elegant overcoats.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Taylor Zakhar Perez Strips Down For Lacoste’s Sultry Underwear Campaign!

Swoon! Lacoste‘s added Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez to its star-studded fold of dashing global brand ambassadors—with a sultry underwear campaign, to boot. The actor is front and center in Lacoste’s minimalist boxer briefs and trunks for the occasion, styled by Jason Bolden. Photographed in Paris by Quentin de Briey, Perez shows a sharp duality in both light and shadows—bringing a moody, elegant feel to the images. You can check out the label’s full underwear lineup now on Lacoste.com!

All images: Quentin de Briey

Zoe Saldaña Opens Up For Harper’s Bazaar’s February 2025 Issue

Zoe Saldaña has certainly earned her spot on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s February issue! The actress, who stars in thriller musical Emilia Pérez, strikes a pose in full Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for the cover, styled by Carolos Nazario. Photographed in deep shadows by Larissa Hofman, Saldaña embraces her vulnerable side while sharing her challenges with ADHD and dyslexia, launching a production company with her sisters, and more in the accompanying cover story. Her feature also includes sleek ensembles in saturated hues by Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Valentino, LaQuan Smith, and more.

All images: Larissa Hoffman

Austin Butler Suits Up For Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 Campaign

Talk about golden hour! Austin Butler embraces the duality of sunshine and shadows in Saint Laurent‘s Spring 2025 campaign. In images directed by David Sims and art-directed by Anthony Vaccarello, the star poses in Laurent’s ’70s-inspired suiting. The sharp menswear moment marks Butler’s latest YSL venture, following his role as the face of its Myself fragrance line—and being named a global beauty ambassador for the label.

iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2025 Ceremony’s Honorees & Nominees!

The iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations have arrived—and this year’s roster is star-studded! The annual awards show will celebrate the music industry’s most-played songs, artists, and more at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 17. This year’s event will notably honor Lady Gaga with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, as well as Mariah Carey with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award and Taylor Swift with the new Tour of the Century award. Wider nominations are led by Swift and Morgan Wallen (10 nominations each), followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone (9 nominations each). Additional nominees across various categories include Doja Cat, Tate Mcrae, Benson Boone, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Hozier, Teddy Swims, and more. The event will also raise financial donations for FireAid, which will be distributed through the Annenberg Donation towards short-term relief efforts for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires—as well as prevention efforts for future similar events.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

