Booth Moore’s WWD Breakup, Frederic Arnault’s New Gig, Plus! Louis Vuitton Beauty Intel!

by Aaron Royce
Pat McGrath (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton), Booth Moore (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Vogue)

Booth Moore & WWD Break Up!

Changes at Penske Media Corporation! In a shocking move, WWD has split with longtime executive editor Booth Moore. As shared on Instagram, Moore learned she’d been let go mere hours after returning home from Paris Fashion Week, where she closed out Fashion Month covering the city’s whirlwind of Fall 2025 shows.  In the interim, the front-row favorite—who’d been at WWD for six years—is open to work! However, Moore’s disappointing announcement isn’t PMC’s only recent staffing fumble. Shortly after appointing SheKnows‘ Eugenia Richman as EIC in 2023, the company laid off numerous staff across WWD, Footwear News, and Sourcing Journal in January 2024, followed by Robb Report EIC Paul Troughton’s exit that August (His role is still open; interested hires can apply on LinkedIn!). This year, more cuts hit outlets including Billboard, while business editor Shoshy Ciment parted ways with Footwear News in January. Does anyone have the number for a corporate headhunter?

Booth Moore (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Vogue)

Frederic Arnault Has A New Gig At Loro Piana!

Loro Piana‘s got a brand-new new boss! Frédéric Arnault has been appointed as the label’s CEO, according to Reuters. The 29-year-old’s latest role at LVMH, appointed by dad Bernard Arnault, follows his former position as LVMH Watches’ CEO—which he began in 2024—and as Tag Heuer’s CEO beginning in 2019. The news is the latest to continue the Arnault’s lineage at LVMH, however; CEO Bernard has tapped the company to propose that shareholders raise the chairman of the board and CEO’s age limits to 85 on April 17, according to Lauren Sherman’s latest “Line Sheet” column for Puck and Dana Thomas’ recent Substack.

Frédéric Arnault, Bernard Arnault

Pat McGrath Will Collab With Nicolas Ghesquière For Louis Vuitton Beauty!  

After last week’s viral news that Dame Pat McGrath will be leading Louis Vuitton‘s upcoming beauty category, Louis Vuitton Beauté, we have more intel! According to Rachel Strugatz’s latest “Line Sheet” column at Puck, McGrath’s new role will find her developing products in collaboration with Vuitton’s dashing women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The duo’s first beauty launch will include 55 lipsticks, as well as lip balms and eye shadow palettes. In particular, the lipsticks are rumored to retail between $80 to $90 at limited quantities, with the beauty category itself expected to be exclusively sold at Vuitton stores. The line will certainly build upon the French label’s successful fragrance business, which has earned nearly $500 million since its relaunch under Ghesquière in 2016.

Louis Vuitton, Beauty, Pat McGrath, Dame Pat McGrath

Dame Pat McGrath (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Sandals Resorts Hits NYC!

New Yorkers were treated to a taste of the Caribbean on Monday night. Sandals Resorts celebrated the launch of its global brand campaign, “Made of Caribbean,” with an epic bash at Hall des Lumières. Guests enjoyed an immersive experience, music by Zuri Marley, and carnival dancers. The evening welcomed Matt James, Fern Mallis, Peter Som, Timo Weiland, Sophie Sumner, Mariah Strongin, Kelly Bensimon, Carole Radziwill, Sophie Sumner, Kendis Gibson, George Brown, Hunter Kohl, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Dorinda Medley, Michelle Hicks, Carol Alt, Greg Calejo, Lisa Raden, Scott Currie, and more!

Zuri Marley (CL) and Adam Stewart (CR) (Getty)

 

Aethera Celebrates Its Latest Jewelry At Jean’s Lafayette!

Jean’s Lafayette was in the model mix on Wednesday night! John VanBeber, Lane Hitt, and Zac Mirabelli celebrated their jewelry and apparel brand Aethera‘s newest drops at the venue’s Electric Pussycat bar, with beats by Gaspar Muniz keeping everyone in high spirits. Naturally, Aethera’s gleaming necklaces, bracelets, and rings adorned numerous guests, marking a new chapter since the male model trio first launched their brand together in 2024. Chicsters in attendance included Brett Pougnet, Elizabeth Lake, Lillian Conner, Jordan Taylor Braff, and more.

Zac Mirabelli, John VanBeber, Lane Hitt (Courtesy of Aethera)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

