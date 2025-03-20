Alex Consani, Anok Yai, & Paloma Elsesser Are Harper’s Bazaar‘s New Covergirls!

Model mania! Harper’s Bazaar is paying homage to its iconic 1965 “Now” issue by Richard Avedon with a new “Now” issue, spotlighting models of the moment: Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Anok Yai. The super trio are front and center for a dynamic shoot by dreamboat photographer Ethan James Green, outfitted in dynamic denim, separates, and more by Loewe, Chanel, McQueen, Versace, Alaïa, Michael Kors, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, and more—plus chic heels by labels including Manolo Blahnik. Together, the group represents today’s changing beauty standards—and, indeed, what “beauty” means in the 2020’s—as true trailblazers, discussing their individual representations, rise in fashion, and public perceptions in their accompanying feature by Leah Chernikoff.

“I think that it’s important to just be seen as human beings, because that’s what we are,” says Consani. “Being on such a major publication, that makes me very hopeful. Our government might not receive our identities or our differences as acceptable, but what sells, sells. And seeing people be themselves will always sell.”

All images: Ethan James Green

Donatella Versace’s Got A New Role For This Year’s Woolmark Prize

Donatella’s got a brand-new gig! The 2025 Woolmark Prize jury has been announced, led by none other than Donatella Versace. On April 2, the newly minted Versace chief brand officer will serve as this year’s Chair of Judges—a group that includes Law Roach, Ib Kamari, Alessandro Sartori, Sinéad Burke, Tim Blanks, Roopal Patel, Alessandro Dell’Acqua, Honey Dijon, Danielle Goldberg, and Simone Marchetti. Together, the stylish crew will pick the Woolmark Prize finalist, who will win $300,000 AU and be stocked at top retail stores through the organization’s International Woolmark Prize Retail Network. And this year’s crop of young designers is a talented one, including Diotima, Luar, Duran Lantink, ACT N°1, Ester Manas, LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Meryll Rogge, and Standing Ground. May the odds be ever in your favor!

Luar Teams Up With Vitaly For A Slick New Jewelry Collab

Luar‘s latest launch is the perfect addition to your jewelry box! Raul Lopez has teamed up with genderless jewelry brand Vitaly on a slick new capsule collection. The dynamic capsule features three chain necklaces, as well as two thick hoop earrings, a textured bangle, and glittering crystal-coated drop earrings—all accented with Luar’s signature swirling “L.” The monogram specifically forms metal links for the line’s two-toned necklace styles, while serving as charms, supersized accents, and more throughout the capsule. You can discover the full range now—which ranges from $155 to $305—on VitalyDesign.com. But be quick—several styles have already sold out!

Elle Decor Goes Inside Giorgio Armani’s NYC Apartment!

Ciao, Giorgio! The inimitable Giorgio Armani is the latest cover star of Elle Decor, taking the magazine inside his historic apartment in NYC’s Upper West Side. Decked out in signature chic Armani colors—including shades of blue, gray, and taupe—the designer’s elegant 1929 pad is a true feast for the eyes. Aside from elegant style, his apartment is also filled with intricate and special details, from 1920’s stained glass windows to swirling wallpapers. The iconic designer also discusses his decor inspo and dream New York day with Stellene Volandes—which we’re taking as a cue to raise our hosting game!

“If someone came to my house in New York, I’d serve them mostly Italian dishes, like tortelli alla piacentina, cotoletta, lemon escalope, baked chicken, pasta alla puttanesca, simple cheeses, artichoke or puntarelle salad, rice al salto, and ditalini with tomato sauce, farfalle courgettes, and saffron. Classic and timeless dishes,” Mr. Armani says. “I hope that people will get a sense of the authenticity, the commitment, and the passion that characterize everything that I do.”

