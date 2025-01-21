The Olympic Games’ 2024 Bronze Medals Come Under Fire For Rusting

The 2024 Olympic Games are continuing into the new year—but not how you’d imagine! The ceremony’s bronze medals designed by Chaumet—a high jewelry brand owned by LVMH—have begun rusting, according to Page Six. Over 100 athletes who received the medals have requested replacements due to the incident, which an LVMH spokesperson told the New York Post Chaumet wasn’t responsible for. Though Chaumet designed last year’s medals, the pieces’ producers Monnaie de Paris have revealed their anti-oxidation varnish changed due to the European Union’s ban of chromium trioxide—which past medals were finished with to prevent rusting. Stay tuned if the athletes will receive replacements!

Is Daniel Lee Heading To Jil Sander!?

The latest rumored designer to change jobs: Daniel Lee! The Burberry creative director is reportedly shuffling to Jil Sander, according to sources at Fashion Network USA. Current Sander co-creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier will show their final women’s collection during Milan Fashion Week in February, leaving their role open. However, parent company OTB Group’s owner, Renzo Rosso, has confirmed a “great star designer” will be taking their place—a statement that coincides with Burberry’s recent sales decline and appointment of new CEO Josh Shulman. The announcement follows 2024’s wave of designer “musical chairs” that’s continued into 2025, affecting brands from Uniqlo to Chanel.

Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 Show Will Include A Surprise Nigo Collab!

As Paris Fashion Week Men’s begins, Louis Vuitton has confirmed a collaboration with Nigo for its Fall 2025 menswear collection. As longtime fashion partners since 2003 through their creation of the Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream, creative director Pharrell Williams and Nigo are streetwear scene staples. Williams has hinted at their collab through Instagram, but the brand itself broke the news on Tuesday morning, according to sources. What can we expect from the collection? With both stars being top figures in the fashion world through Bape and their past LV collaborations, the stylish reunion will be one for the books—especially as PFW’s men’s shows begin, with new lines from Dior, Rick Owens, Hermes, Kenzo, Jacquemus, and more.

Robert Pattinson & Dior Reunite For Cozy New Dior Homme Parfum Campaign

Taxi! Robert Pattinson‘s taking on the role of a chic cab driver in his latest campaign for Dior’s Dior Homme fragrance collection. As the face of the label’s new Dior Homme Parfum scent, Pattinson is reuniting with master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian for an upcoming “Cab Confessions” short film. In the clip, the pair delve into their creative inspirations and the art of fragrance—naturally, outfitted in head-to-toe Dior. Chic!

Concert For America concert raises funds for California Community Foundation

Let the sunshine in! Concert For America, a bi-coastal Inauguration Day benefit, was held last night in Manhattan at Town Hall. The event was hosted by the hilarious Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson and raised funds for the California Community Foundation, an organization supporting wildfire recovery efforts. The evening saw memorable performances by Broadway stars Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, Hennessy Winkler, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O’Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Lorna Courtney, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Norbert Leo Butz, Paul Castree, Pearl Sun, Peppermint, Piper Perabo, Samantha Williams, Shayna Steele, Ta’Nika Gibson, and more.

Reps from organizations including Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Spill the Honey, and A Is For, were on stage to fill the audience in on their causes and ways anyone can give back. There was also a livestream from the West Coast which featured Jon Cryer & Lisa Joyner, Kate Walsh, Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, and more. You can donate to the Rebuild LA fund HERE.

