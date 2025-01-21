The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have continued to impact numerous individuals, families, and animals as they’ve raged on throughout the Palisades, Woodley, Hurst, and Eaton areas this month. First responders and volunteer organizations are working tirelessly to contain and combat the disaster as it’s left at least 25 casualties and destroyed over 12,000 structures. While these efforts continue, numerous brands and organizations across fashion and beauty are doing their part to raise funds, donate products, and more for those affected and on the front lines. Discover how the industry is aiding Los Angeles in this time of need—and partnerships providing ways that you can help, as well.

Amika

Amika is sending packages of its haircare products to hairstylists impacted by Los Angeles’ wildfires. Those interested can fill out forms through the brand’s website.

Autumn Communications

Autumn Communications is gathering donations through its client roster for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The PR agency has also encouraged its followers to donate to various organizations to provide additional relief funds, including California Fire Foundation, The Dream Center, and The Salvation Army Southern California.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics has donated to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts.

CFDA

Through its CFDA Cares intiaitive, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is organizing a product drive for those in need. The organization is requesting clothing, health and hygiene products, and more to be donated, in partnership with Delivering Good and Glam4Good.

Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands—which owns UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU—has donated $1 million between Direct Relief and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

Elior

Fine jewelry brand Elior has released a heart and dog tag version of its City of Angels pendant to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. 100% of net proceeds from both styles will be donated to Baby2Baby to provide families and children in need with shelter, food, and more resources. The brand is also pledging 25% of all sales from its website to Baby2Baby’s ongoing wildfire relief programs.

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe has donated $100,000 worth of essential skin care products—including SPF, cleansers, and treatments—to those in need through a partnership with Babylist. The brand has also shared lists of organizations to support that are providing relief throughout Los Angeles.

Grace Lee

Fine jeweler Grace Lee will donate all proceeds from her brand’s Bangle Collection—linked here, here, and here—to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The brand is also gifting its Resin ring and Resin Pod necklace to those who lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Heili Rocks

Heili Rocks is auctioning an assortment of fine jewelry pieces—including its Solar System cuff, Mini Moon bracelet, and Green Light pendant—for those in need. 100% of proceeds from the brand’s auction will aid those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Jacquie Aiche

Fine jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche has released a $50 Tribe Together tote bag, with 100% of proceeds donated to the California Fire Foundation. The designer has also released its new Pavé Phoenix Rising shaker necklace, with 100% of proceeds donated to World Central Kitchen.

Jeffrey Campbell

Until January 31, Jeffrey Campbell will donate 30% of all sales from its website to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The shoe brand has also made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Fire Foundation.

Laneige

Skincare brand Laneige has partnered with Stoney Clover Lane to donate essential skincare products to those in need through Babylist and Meena Harris. The brand has also shared a list of resources and initiatives for followers to send donations to and learn more information.

Lili Claspe

Lili Claspe is replacing lost jewelry for LA wildfire victims. Those affected—or someone you know, if they can’t reach out—can be sent jewelry pouches from the brand, or e-gift cards if recipients are based in shelters or do not have a safe mailing address. You can reach Lili Claspe through DM’s on Instagram or via email at PR@liliclaspe.com

Little Words Project

Jewelry brand Little Words Project has donated 100% of proceeds from sales of its Resilience bracelet to the Wildfire Recovery Fund. Additionally, 25% of all sales from the brand’s Love Club collection, as well as customer options to make their own donations, will be sent to the Wildfire Recovery Fund.

LÖF

Jewelry brand LÖF is pledging proceeds from customers’ January and February purchases across various nonprofits, including LA Food Band, Los Angeles’ GoFundMe, California Fire Foundation, and Baby2Baby.

LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy has shared a call to raise funds to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Monoki

Fashion brand Monoki is will donate 30% of all U.S. sales from its website to relief efforts in Los Angeles.

Pura Vida

Pura Vida has released a Los Angeles Wildfire relief bracelet, with 100% of net profits donated to Direct Relief.

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has donated emergency care kits to evacuation shelters, as well as made financial donations to World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The brand is additionally working with local LA organizations on future donations and volunteer opportunities, and has shared a list of resources and nonprofits followers can send donations to.

ROEN

Jewelry brand ROEN is donating 5% of proceeds from its LAGUNA collection to to The Wildfire Relief Fund and Pasadena Humane Society over the next 3 months.

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway is offering two free months of its full 5-10 item clothing subscriptions to those affected by the wildfires. The brand has also donated thousands of new and gently worn pieces of it inventory to the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

REVOLVE

REVOLVE is organizing a REVOLVE Free Shop event for affected individuals to receive new clothing and personal care products. The two-day occasion will be held from 10am-6pm at The ROW (757 S. Alameda St., Suite 128) in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23. Those interested in registering to volunteer at the event can do so online at the above links. Additionally, the retailer’s co-founder Michael Mente has donated $1 million to various funds aiding those affected, including the Los Angeles Fire Department and World Central Kitchen.

Sydney Evan

Fine jewelry brand Sydney Evan is donating 100% of proceeds from its California and Eye Heart LA charms to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

SAVI

Savannah Engel’s public relations agency SAVI is collecting donations throughout the New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas to be mailed to those in need. The agency is accepting donations of new and gently used clothing, shoes, bedding, towels, and unopened skincare, beauty products, and toiletries at its New York City office.

Set Active

Set Active donated a portion of proceeds from the release of its new Core collection to relief efforts in Los Angeles. The brand also raised $40,000 in donations for those in need, and provided clothing to over 300 families affected.

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics has donated $250,000 to World Central Kitchen to aid in the relief for Los Angeles wildfire victims, with additional funds sent to the LA Fire Department Foundation and California Wildfire Response Fund. The beauty also donated 100% of its net proceeds from January 8-11 to World Central Kitchen, and is delivering supply kits to evacuation shelters.

Tower 28

Tower 28 has donated essential items, including lip balms by request, to first responders during the Los Angeles fires. The beauty brand also hosted a wider donation event in partnership with YSE Beauty and CAVU, donating essential supplies from over 150 brands to families in need.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

