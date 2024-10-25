Italy’s High-End Beauty Ingredients & Sourcing Will Take Center Stage At Beauty Made In Italy!

Italian beauty is coming to Los Angeles! The Italian Trade Agency, Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association, and Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna are hosting their “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next!” event in the sun-soaked city this week. The occasion, which celebrates the accomplishments of the Italian beauty industry, will cover topical discussions affecting the beauty field—chief among them product sourcing and ingredients.

Italy’s always been known for high-end ingredients and materials sourcing, making the topic a natural fit for the event. The country’s rich heritage and natural landscape allow cosmetics manufacturers to locally source organic beauty ingredients—including extracts and oils from lemons, olives, honey, and more. Combined with Italy’s highly knowledgeable manufacturers and technologies, ingredients certainly play a key role in creating the country’s effective and advanced beauty products.

Of course, ingredients will also be a hot topic at our on-site Beauty Made In Italy panel at the event, held today at the EDITION West Hollywood. Product creation and ingredient sourcing strongly ties into Italy’s focus on sustainability, as well as business practices, packaging, and more. All of these relevant fields will be discussed by a group of top beauty experts, including Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna’s head of business development Francesca Maturi, Cosmetica Italia’s vice president Fabio Franchina, territory manager of Comfort Zone/Davines North America Jessica Ruth, Diana Madison Beauty founder Diana Madison, and Gente Beauty founder Mari Fonesca. Ciao!

