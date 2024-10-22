Everything To Know About The Daily Front Row’s Beauty Made In Italy Panel!

Los Angeles is getting an Italian makeover! This week, the “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next!” event in LA will spotlight Italy’s wealth of beauty advancements, sustainability, and more—including on our special panel. Held in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency, Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association, and Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, we’ve gathered a team of beauty experts to share their knowledge on Italy’s beauty industry and its future. Below, discover all of the standout news to know from our upcoming panel.

Who’s moderating the panel?

The Daily Front Row‘s panel will be moderated by Daryl Ann-Denner. In addition to her large followings across Instagram and TikTok, the influencer has also founded Nuuds—her own clothing line of mix-and-match staple pieces.

Who’s speaking on the panel?

The panel will be filled with top Italian beauty leaders and experts! Members include Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna’s head of business development Francesca Maturi, Cosmetica Italia’s vice president Fabio Franchina, territory manager of Comfort Zone/Davines North America Jessica Ruth, Diana Madison Beauty founder Diana Madison, and Gente Beauty founder Mari Fonesca.

What will be discussed?

The insightful panel will find beauty experts discussing their various careers and roads to success within the beauty industry. Additionally, panelists will share their current industry insights, what’s happing in beauty’s future, and the special innovations and qualities of Italy’s beauty market.

When is the panel?

The panel will be held at the EDITION West Hollywood in Los Angeles on October 25. We’ll see you there!

