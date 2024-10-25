Max Mara Celebrates Joey King’s Face Of The Future Award

Cheers! Max Mara threw a glamorous cocktail soirée in honor of its 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award honoree, actress Joey King. The chic brand took over the Chateau Marmont for the occasion, hosted by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti. DJ Mia Moretti kept guests dancing late into the night, including Elizabeth Banks, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Sarah Hyland, Larsen Thompson, Liza Koshy, Lori Harvey, Lisa Ann Walter, Justine Lupe, Kathy Hilton, Logan Lerman, Emma Brooks, Shanina Shaik, Olivia Holt, Sasha Pieterse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jackie Aina, Jack Martin, and more.

Evan Ross Katz Hosts A Magical Dinner For Absolut Vodka’s Wicked Collab

Saint Theo’s earned a magical flair on Wednesday night, thanks to Evan Ross Katz. The pop culture influencer was draped in Glinda-worthy pink Dior to host a chic dinner with Absolut Vodka, celebrating the launch of its new Wicked collaboration. Guests mingled with an array of delectable cocktails from the duo’s limited-edition “Cocktails Straight from Oz” cocktail kit—including punch, dirty martinis, screwballs, and the sparkling “Ozmopolitan”—before sitting down to a rich Italian dinner. Chic attendees included Denée Benton, Julio Torres, Billy Jacobson, Hunter Abrams, Akbar Hamid, Derek Blasberg, Zachary Quinto, Dorinda Medley, Michael Tommasiello, Marcos Fecchino, Michael Hoffman, and more!

Tom Holland & John Herman’s Bero Beers Debut At The Nine Orchard Greenhouse

Our Spidey sense are tingling! Tom Holland has a brand-new venture: non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, which he co-founded with John Herman. The young actor hosted a chic crowd at the Nine Orchard Greenhouse to mark the occasion. Zendaya, Dominic Holland, Nikki Holland, and Harry Holland made the intimate affair both a family gathering and glam date night! Guests mingled while sipping Bero’s three flavors and a host of cocktails, accompanied by savory cacio e pepe arancini, lobster rolls, ribeye, and more. The night’s chic attendees included Presley Oldham, Naomi Watts, Bobby Flay, Maryah Ananda, Akiva Goldsman, Natalie Massenet, Nick Brown, Igee Okafor, Erik Torstensson, Rich Roll, Chloe Wise, Jalil Johnson, Genevieve Angelson, Alexandre Assouline, Margo Oshry, Eniko Mihalik, Renata Zandonadi, Luca Mornet, Brooke Frischer, Hanna Flanagan Thompson, Derek Blasberg, Lucka Ngô, and Pietro Quaglia.

