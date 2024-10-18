Events

Discover Italian Beauty’s Newest Innovations At Beauty Made In Italy!

The event will be held in Los Angeles on October 25

written by Aaron Royce
Beauty Made In Italy—What's New/What's Next (Courtesy of Italian Trade Agency)

Ciao! The Italian Trade Agency is teaming up with Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association and Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna next week. Together, the trio will present the best of Italian beauty at “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next!”

Held on October 25 at the West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles, “Beauty Made In Italy” will showcase the country’s newest beauty innovations. During the event, guests across media, retail, buying, and social media will learn about Italy’s latest improvements and advancements in the beauty field. Numerous Italian beauty brands spanning skincare, makeup, and more will be participating on-site, including Olivella, Lisa Milano, Rudy Profumi, Fontana Contarini Cosmetics, Pettenon, N&B Natural Is Better, and Confalonieri Matite. Additionally, the occasion will spotlight Italy’s history of fine craftsmanship, ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and the newest beauty trends you need to know.

With Italy’s rich history of craftsmanship and advancement, there will certainly be lots to learn! We’ll see you there!

