Gucci Taps Doraemon For Playful Lunar New Year Collection

The Year of the Ox has officially arrived—and Gucci is celebrating with Doraemon! For the latest Lunar New Year, the Italian fashion brand has partnered on a special collaboration with the beloved Japanese robot cat character.

Doraemon is the main focus of the collection, which features the blue cartoon feline printed over Gucci’s ‘GG’ motif on t-shirts, sweaters, sneakers, bags, and more. The collaboration’s campaign expands upon this same playful nature, taking viewers inside a retro vintage mansion. Lensed by Angelo Pennetta, Doraemon eats breakfast, plays video games, dances, and sings karaoke alongside a diverse cast of models. The imagery is a joyful tribute to turning everyday activities into exciting experiences—no doubt a side effect of the quarantine that many are still experiencing.

This new project by Alessandro Michele makes Gucci the latest luxury brand to partner with cartoon characters. The last several months have seen a range of whimsical collaborations, from Longchamp’s Pokemon collection to Loewe’s Totoro line—not to mention Balenciaga’s Hello Kitty bags. Creative directors and designers are clearly taking a light-hearted, nostalgic approach when it comes to crafting limited-edition collections, which makes for a refreshing return to fashion that’s whimsical, escapist, and utterly smile-inducing.

Doraemon x Gucci is especially fitting in 2021, as the Lunar New Year also marks the manga character’s 50th anniversary. As part of the collaboration, Doraemon will take over Gucci store displays in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as two of the brand’s ArtWalls in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The collection will even have its own recyclable green bags and sustainable packaging.

Gucci is furthering the digital experience with this collaboration, following the soon-to-come Pokémon Go expansion of its hit North Face line. By scanning Gucci ArtWalls and packaging with the Gucci app, shoppers can discover augmented reality choreography with Doraemon.

If you’re worried about missing the chance to shop the limited-edition collection, have no fear! There will be a second drop of Doraemon x Gucci products, featuring Doraemon in an adorable ox costume to pay tribute to the Lunar New Year, later this month.

Following partnership successes with The North Face, The RealReal, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, Gucci is obviously on a winning streak with it’s latest Doraemon collab. We can’t wait to see the heights it’ll soar to.

