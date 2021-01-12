Gizele Oliveira On Diamonds, Dogs, And Getting Dressed Up For Zoom

IMG Models beauty Gizele Oliveira has landed a mega new gig—the Brazilian supermodel is the new face of historic jewelry purveyor Mayors. We caught up with the 27-year-old runway regular to chat about the most memorable glitzy moments in her career thus far—and to hear what glitzy, glittering pieces she simply can’t live without!

Congrats on being the face of Mayors’ Breakthrough Image campaign! What was it like to shoot the campaign for Mayors? Was it in person, or mostly remote?

Shooting for Mayors was amazing! I got to see a little more of Topanga, California—which I had never been to before—at an amazing house with a great team, and of course, beautiful diamonds to play with. What a dream!

Tell us about the jewelry you got to wear for the shoot. Any favorites?

I had so many favorite pieces, but there was a rounded diamond earring (Roberto Coin Marquesa earrings: the same pair that Taraji P. Henson wore to host the American Music Awards last November!) that I wore for the last shot that was my absolute favorite!

People are wearing lots of athleisure right now. Was it surreal to get dressed up in glam jewels after you’ve been quarantining?

I love dressing up—sometimes I do it at home just for fun. But getting dressed up and putting on these amazing necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings was amazing. I really missed that!

You’ve rocked some major jewels during your own career. Do any stand out?

I’d have to say my favorite piece I’ve ever worn over the course of my career was the Messika necklace I wore in Cannes for the amfAR gala in 2018.

Let’s talk about your own personal jewelry. Are there any pieces that you wear the most?

During a typical day, I’ll usually wear more discrete and subtle pieces. I love little earrings, necklaces, and chokers. But when I wanna dress up, I put on a statement piece like a bigger earring and that’s when I feel super powerful and confident!

What’s one piece of jewelry that you can’t live without?

I’d have to say earrings: I truly feel naked if I don’t have them on!

How do you feel about getting dressed up for Zoom/FaceTime these days? Do you do it?

Yes, absolutely! I love getting dressed in the morning, even if I don’t have anywhere to go—it really sets the tone for the day and puts me in the right mindset. Though I will admit, I’ve naturally worn less make up since the pandemic started, which has actually been amazing for my skin! But I definitely find myself wearing more jewelry now, which I love!

If you could only wear one piece of jewelry forevermore, what would you pick and why?

A diamond riviera necklace.

What other projects have you got coming up in 2021?

It’s definitely difficult to predict what’s ahead, given the pandemic, but I’ve been working with No Dogs Left Behind for a couple years now and I’m grateful to have been able to remain actively involved while in quarantine. This year, we’re working hard to bring hundreds of rescued dogs from the illegal meat trade in China to the U.S. It truly is an amazing organization and I’m very excited about what lies ahead this year!

