SAG Awards 2025: Top Looks From The Red Carpet!

The SAG Awards were the latest show in 2025’s ongoing awards season—and this red carpet held more fashion than meets the eye! Though stars opted for silhouettes, materials, and colors with more formality, looks featured subtle glamour and standout moments for celebs like Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Discover some of the top looks we loved and some we weren’t so sure about from this year’s SAG Awards ahead of Sunday’s Oscars.
Selena Gomez in custom Celine, Jimmy Choo, & Messika jewelry, styled by Erin Walsh
Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton & LAGOS jewelry
Ariana Grande in custom Loewe & Jared Atelier jewelry, styled by Mimi Cuttrell
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery
Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Haute Couture 1997 by Alexander McQueen & Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Jason Bolden
Elle Fanning in custom Loewe & Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen
Lilly Singh in Karolina’s Kingdom, Betsey Johnson pumps, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop
Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta Spring 2025, styled by Brad Goreski
Joey King in Miu Miu
Justin Lupe in Carolina Herrera
Pamela Anderson in Dior & custom Pandora jewelry
Luke Newton in LAGOS jewelry & a Tag HEUER watch
Lily Gladstone in Gucci
Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad and Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Andrew Scott in McQueen, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Úrsula Corberó in Loewe, styled by Helena Tejedro
Mark Eydelshteyn in Saint Laurent, styled by Amanda Lim
Hannah Dodd in Miu Miu
Gillian Anderson in Carolina Herrera & Martin Katz jewelry
Adam Brody in Prada & Cartier jewelry, styled by Ilaria Urbinati
Jodie Foster in custom Gucci and Charlie Foster in Gucci
Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent
Yura Borisov in Loewe, styled by Luca Kingston & Amanda Lim
