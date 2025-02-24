Chic Report

SAG Awards 2025: Top Looks From The Red Carpet!

This awards ceremony found stars outfitted with greater formality and subtle glamour

by Aaron Royce
Cynthia Erivo (Courtesy of Givenchy), Selena Gomez (Courtesy of Celine), Danielle Deadwyler (Courtesy of LAGOS)

The SAG Awards were the latest show in 2025’s ongoing awards season—and this red carpet held more fashion than meets the eye! Though stars opted for silhouettes, materials, and colors with more formality, looks featured subtle glamour and standout moments for celebs like Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Discover some of the top looks we loved and some we weren’t so sure about from this year’s SAG Awards ahead of Sunday’s Oscars.

Selena Gomez in custom Celine, Jimmy Choo, & Messika jewelry, styled by Erin Walsh

Selena Gomez (Courtesy of Celine)

Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton & LAGOS jewelry

Danielle Deadwyler (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe & Jared Atelier jewelry, styled by Mimi Cuttrell

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Loewe)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery 

Zoe Saldaña (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Haute Couture 1997 by Alexander McQueen & Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Jason Bolden

Cynthia Erivo (Courtesy of Givenchy)

Elle Fanning in custom Loewe & Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen 

Elle Fanning (Courtesy of Loewe)

Lilly Singh in Karolina’s Kingdom, Betsey Johnson pumps, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop

Lilly Singh (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta Spring 2025, styled by Brad Goreski

Demi Moore (Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Joey King in Miu Miu

Joey King (Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Justin Lupe in Carolina Herrera

Justine Lupe (Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Pamela Anderson in Dior & custom Pandora jewelry

Pamela Anderson (Courtesy of Pandora)

Luke Newton in LAGOS jewelry & a Tag HEUER watch 

Luke Newton (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Lily Gladstone in Gucci

Lily Gladstone (Courtesy of Gucci)

Keri Russell in  Zuhair Murad and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Keri Russell (Courtesy of Bucherer Fine Jewellery)

Andrew Scott in McQueen, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Andrew Scott (Courtesy of McQueen)

Úrsula Corberó in Loewe, styled by Helena Tejedro

Úrsula Corberó (Courtesy of Loewe)

Mark Eydelshteyn in Saint Laurent, styled by Amanda Lim

Mark Eydelshteyn (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Hannah Dodd in Miu Miu

Hannah Dodd (Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Gillian Anderson in Carolina Herrera & Martin Katz jewelry 

Gillian Anderson (Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Adam Brody in Prada & Cartier jewelry, styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Adam Brody (Courtesy of Prada)

Jodie Foster in custom Gucci and Charlie Foster in Gucci

Charlie Foster and Jodie Foster (Courtesy of Gucci)

Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent 

Edgar Ramirez (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Yura Borisov in Loewe, styled by Luca Kingston & Amanda Lim

Yura Borisov (Courtesy of Loewe)

