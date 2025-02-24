SAG Awards 2025: Top Looks From The Red Carpet!

The SAG Awards were the latest show in 2025’s ongoing awards season—and this red carpet held more fashion than meets the eye! Though stars opted for silhouettes, materials, and colors with more formality, looks featured subtle glamour and standout moments for celebs like Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Discover some of the top looks we loved and some we weren’t so sure about from this year’s SAG Awards ahead of Sunday’s Oscars.

Selena Gomez in custom Celine, Jimmy Choo, & Messika jewelry, styled by Erin Walsh

Danielle Deadwyler in custom Louis Vuitton & LAGOS jewelry

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe & Jared Atelier jewelry, styled by Mimi Cuttrell

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery

Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Haute Couture 1997 by Alexander McQueen & Bucherer Fine Jewellery, styled by Jason Bolden

Elle Fanning in custom Loewe & Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen

Lilly Singh in Karolina’s Kingdom, Betsey Johnson pumps, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Benjamin Holtrop

Demi Moore in Bottega Veneta Spring 2025, styled by Brad Goreski

Joey King in Miu Miu

Justin Lupe in Carolina Herrera

Pamela Anderson in Dior & custom Pandora jewelry

Luke Newton in LAGOS jewelry & a Tag HEUER watch

Lily Gladstone in Gucci

Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Andrew Scott in McQueen, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Úrsula Corberó in Loewe, styled by Helena Tejedro

Mark Eydelshteyn in Saint Laurent, styled by Amanda Lim

Hannah Dodd in Miu Miu

Gillian Anderson in Carolina Herrera & Martin Katz jewelry

Adam Brody in Prada & Cartier jewelry, styled by Ilaria Urbinati

Jodie Foster in custom Gucci and Charlie Foster in Gucci

Edgar Ramirez in Saint Laurent

Yura Borisov in Loewe, styled by Luca Kingston & Amanda Lim

