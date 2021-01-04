The North Face x Gucci Collab’s Surprise New Addition? Pokémon Go!

Teaming up with The North Face already marked Gucci’s first ever collaboration under Alessandro Michele’s creative direction. And now, there’s seemingly another collaboration underway with Pokémon Go to add to the stylish and outdoorsy offering.

It didn’t take long for The North Face x Gucci’s 1970s-inspired campaign to stir up some excitement in fashion. After all, the collection—which includes logo puffer jackets, chunky-soled leather hiking boots, flowing dresses, and knitted beanies—is the quintessential ‘glamping’ wardrobe. And now, the hit collaboration has teased that there’s even more to come, with a tweet showing the Pokémon Go flag alongside a “coming soon” caption.

The collab comes as no surprise, especially considering the fashion industry’s recent obsession with augmented reality (see: Balenciaga’s video game and Louis Vuitton’s digital theme park). But what makes this new Pokémon Go collaboration perhaps the most fitting is the value shared between all three entities: an emphasis on exploration. In this case, the adventure-filled game seems to fit Michele’s collaboration requirement bill rather serendipitously.

In terms of what to expect from the capsule, we can’t really say yet, but a continuation of outdoor camping apparel and accessories seems to be a good guess. Either way, we’re certain the collection will make gaming and glamping more glam than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.