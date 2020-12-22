What You Need To Know About Gucci’s ‘Never Saw This Coming’ Collaboration With The North Face

One of the best things about covering fashion is the unexpected partnerships that brands create together. Think: Moschino and Budweiser—or Moschino and just about all of their collaborations! The latest duo to collaborate on a collection is Gucci and The North Face.

The ready-to-wear collection features the outdoor brand’s classic goose-feather down padded coats, bombers, vests, shirts, skirts, and jumpsuits. The outerwear silhouettes and equipment are based on original designs from The North Face in the ’70s. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, skirts, and even luggage. And for those who have always dreamed of a Gucci hiking boot; you’re in luck! The collection even features a gender-neutral boot with a chunky Goodyear-welted sole. Just what you didn’t know you need.

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele sent photographer Daniel Shea and a bunch of models to The Alps to shoot a campaign and create content for TikTok with a ’70s vibe.

Watch the video of their adventure here:

The collection is launching in China and will be available on Gucci.com, with a few online only exclusives. No word on pricing yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.