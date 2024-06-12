GPS Radar Shuts Down, InStyle’s Supermodel Star, Plus! What’s Rihanna’s Fenty Up To?

GPS Radar is shutting down

GPS Radar, Launchmetrics’ digital system used for fashion event invitations and requests worldwide, is officially closing. Today, the company announced the shocking news in an e-mail blast, attributing GPS Radar’s surprise closure to “ongoing efforts to streamline our services and adapt our offerings to better meet the needs of the Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty industries.” Users can still use and log into their GPS Radar accounts to retrieve any content or data needed until it shuts down for good on July 8.

Iman returns for InStyle‘s 30th anniversary issue

InStyle is kicking off its 30th birthday on a super note, with help from Iman! The legendary model is front and center for the magazine’s three new covers, photographed by AB+DM. Her accompanying editorial, styled by fashion director Kevin Huynh, finds the star in glamorous haute couture looks from Schiaparelli, Maison Margiela, Stephane Rolande, Tamara Ralph, Fendi, and Maison Sara Chraibi. Within the issue, Iman is interviewed by Precious Lee, Aurora James, and Keke Palmer on topics including fame, modeling beginnings, starting Iman Cosmetics, being an industry icon, and overcoming challenges in her fashion career.

“The first thing that was thrown at me was that I wasn’t going to be paid the same amount as the Caucasian models,” said Iman. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what? And why?’ And they were like, ‘Well, that’s how it is; that’s what the clients say.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to do this.’ And I walked away, literally. I told the agent, ‘I’m not interested in the Black and white issue. I am more interested in that if I am doing the same service that the white model is doing, I expect the same payment.’ And because I was able to walk away, I didn’t work for three months, I said no to everything. And then they came around and they paid me the same amount, and that changed the discrepancy. But you have to be able to walk away and it doesn’t mean that your life is going to end. I didn’t think my life was going to end at all. I thought I would find another job to [take care of] my parents, but I wasn’t going to flip on this.”

Rihanna teases Fenty Hair’s official launch in Los Angeles

Fenty Hair is coming! Rihanna debuted the latest lineup within her Fenty Beauty empire on the red carpet this week during a special launch event in Los Angeles. The mogul’s debut haircare lineup—used for her own hairstyle for the event—includes a shampoo, damage repair treatment, curl-defining cream, edge control gel, and edge styling tool. The full collection, which ranges from $18 to $36, will officially launch on June 13 on FentyBeauty.com.

LVMH is placed under court administration in Italy

Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) is being monitored for supply chain practices in Italy, according to Business of Fashion. A worker exploitation probe has led to an LVMH “unit” in the country being placed under court administration. Now, a Milan court has tasked a commissioner to run a company in Italy that makes LVMH’s Dior-branded handbags, due to court inspections and electricity usage data that uncovered alleged illegal working conditions. Said conditions included extended work hours through nights and holidays, as well as staff sleeping at their workspaces, lacking contracts, and some being illegal immigrants. The instance marks the third decision to take preemptive measures for factory worker safety in Milan this year, following an April decision regarding a company owned by Giorgio Armani. Currently, neither LVMH or Armani are under investigation at this time.

VMAN will launch VMAN SEA in Southeast Asia this fall

VMAN is going global! Led by Stephen Gan, the men’s magazine will launch its first foreign edition, VMAN SEA, in Southeast Asia in September. The new title will be published by Philippines-based company One Mega Group, Inc., with its first issue focusing on top figures across fashion, entertainment, and sports. Like its V and VMAN sister publications, VMAN SEA will feature exclusive interview profiles, fashion editorials, and pop culture news, which will be centered around cities including Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore.

“We are excited to bring VMAN to Southeast Asia and to collaborate with One Mega Group, a partner that shares our vision for excellence and innovation in publishing,” Gan said. “This launch signifies our mission to reach new audiences and provide them with the global content that VMAN is renowned for.”

