Did LaQuan Smith Cancel His Fall 2025 Show!?

If the word on the street is true, it’ll be awhile till we see a new LaQuan Smith collection! The designer has opted not to show his Fall 2025 collection on the runway at New York Fashion Week, originally slated for Friday night. However, an anon PR source shared that Smith’s show was shockingly canceled within 24 hours of taking place—which, even given NYFW’s fast pace, is a quick turnaround! While we hope all is well in Smith’s universe, we can’t help but feel disappointed to miss his latest sexy designs. Fingers crossed there’s a replacement show on the horizon!

Sandy Liang’s Whimsical Girls Grow Up For Fall 2025

While the Manhattan streets were piled with snow and slush, audience couldn’t escape the inclement weather indoors, either! At least, not at Sandy Liang, who showed her Fall 2025 collection on a runway made of makeshift snow. Themed around adolescence, Liang nodded to the whimsy and challenge of growing up while clinging to childhood–with references including her own childhood pink planner—with a lock on it!—award pins, and confett. Oversized skirts, gorpcore swearers, and shoulder bags all winked at the concept of living in a full house and stealing pieces from your mom’s closet. Details from Liang’s own childhood—in fact, her own planner was scanned and printed on a standout skirt that made the rounds on Instagram. Nods to being a kid in the ‘90s, like pearl necklaces and purses shaped like pencil cases. Sweet!

All images: Filippo Fior

InStyle Hires A Twink and a Redhead As Chaotic Fashion Interns!

Thought you were struggling with disobedient interns? Think again! InStyle’s just released a new Reels series on Instagram, starring comedy duo A Twink and a Redhead (Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill). During their misadventures at InStyle‘s offices, the young fashion fans run into a rage of obstacles—including returning clothes, using a copy machine, and fetching coffee for EIC Sally Holmes—on their pursuit to hit New York Fashion Week’s front rows. Expect plenty of chaotic quips, campy fashion, and cameos from editors Kevin Huynh, Tessa Petal, Jonathan Borges, and more in the delightful series, which has already captured the attention of everyone out and about during NYFW!

All images: Courtesy of InStyle

Sandro Takes A Trip To Cannes For Its Spring 2025 Campaign

Sandro’s Spring 2025 campaign is embracing easygoing chic for the new season! The French label’s latest imagery stars models Merel Roggeveen and Joseph Uyttenhove outfitted in its latest wares, ranging from soft overcoats and relaxed denim to tonal shirts, chic leather bags, and more. For a dash of nonchalant flair, the campaign was photographed by Nigel Shafran in Cannes—which already has us dreaming of a springtime getaway. Bisous!

All images: Nigel Shafran

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

