Pride Month is here, and bringing a range of colorful collections with it. Each June, LGBTQIA+ communities and identifying individuals come together to celebrate the power of identity, belonging, and self-expression. This year, labels from Abercrombie & Fitch to Urban Decay have launched vibrant collabs, limited-edition products, and more that celebrate LGBTQIA+ circles—as well as give back to various nonprofits, charities, and more.

Below, discover your guide to this year’s Pride 2024 collections.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is kicking off Pride Month with Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Pope. The model and musician are front and center for the brand’s new “This Is Love” campaign, photographed by Gordon von Steiner in the spirit of Pride’s joyful nature. The imagery is accompanied by a “100% Pure Love” campaign video, with a cast including Stella Maxwell, Charlie Knepper, Greta Hofer, Tinglei Liu, Monet Lauren, Vinson Fraley, Janick Heilijgers, Mauro van de Kerkhof, and Diego Pasillas. The collection itself features a variety of Calvin Klein’s signature boxer briefs, trunks, bras, briefs, T-shirts and tank tops, all accented with a new multicolored gradient print and vibrant colors. This year’s capsule also includes two T-shirts designed with NGO partners Transgender Law Center and ILGA World, which it has pledged over $240,000 to in donations. You can discover the full line now on Calvin Klein’s website.

All images: Gordon von Steiner/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Kate Spade

To celebrate Pride Month, Kate Spade has released a new rainbow-hued collection on its website. The brand’s $48 to $328 capsule line features a color-blocked tote bag, crossbody handbag, phone cases, scarves, slides, and jewelry, all accented with multicolored patterns, stripes, and rainbow crystals. The label will also donate a portion of this year’s Pride collection profits to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention for LGBTQIA+ youth.

All images: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Hollister

This June, Hollister drew inspiration from the unique ways LGBTQIA+ community members celebrate Pride. The label’s resulting unisex Pride collection features two T-shirts, two short-sleeved button-ups, and a pair of boxer shorts, all accented with tonal colors and vibrant floral and heart prints. This year’s assortment—which is now live on Hollister’s website—was made in collaboration with anti-bullying nonprofit GLSEN, which the fashion brand will donate $350,000 to this year. Customers can also round up their purchases to contribute additional donations, as well.

All images: Courtesy of Hollister

Reebok

Reebok has tapped its LGBTQIA+ ERG, Colorful Soles, to collaborate on its latest Unity by Reebok capsule collection for Pride 2024. Inspired by joy and celebration, the “For Anybody and Everybody” line features new versions of the brand’s Classic Leather, Nano X4, and DMX Comfort sneakers, all accented with details including tie-dye prints and multicolored soles. The $30 to $150 range is complete with a coordinating T-shirt, crop top, hoodie, and pants, as well. In addition to the collection—which is now live on its website—Reebok will also donate $10,000 to The Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY) this Pride Month.

American Eagle

American Eagle’s 2024 Pride collection embraces the brand’s casual ease. The label’s new unisex line features an array of T-shirts, tops, shorts, skirts, denim jackets, and jeans, all accented with whimsical embroidery, stripes, and brightly colored prints. This year, its AE + Aerie Real Foundation is also donating $100,000 to nonprofit It Gets Better, as well as collecting customer donations in-store and online until June 30. You can discover the brand’s new Pride collection, retails from $10 to $80, is now live on AE.com.

All images: Courtesy of American Eagle

Ugg

Ugg has launched a new URSeen collection with comedian and writer Alok. The California-based brand’s latest line includes all-gender versions of its popular platform boots and a plush one-shoulder dress, cast in punchy pink and green colorways. The collaboration has also launched with a new campaign starring Alok and friends B3NTL3Y, Alyx Liu, and Chrissy, celebrating the importance of self-expression and friendship.

“My childhood was about hiding myself, having to cover up, disappear, to not draw attention to myself,” Alok said. “So, so much of what I was trying to do in this collection with UGG is to take something audacious like courage and put it into a platform shoe and bodycon dress, so that when people are feeling a little timid, putting on these pieces can actually give you that sense of power.”

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch’s new “Made with Pride” collection celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community through a bohemian lens. The brand’s genderless line features a range of shirts, shorts, skirts, and more accented by multicolored stripes, flowers and ombré patterns—which all retail from $19 to $90 in its retail stores and website. In honor of its longtime work with crisis intervention nonprofit The Trevor Project and its own Associate Resource Group, the label will donate $400,000 to the Project.

All images: Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Urban Decay

Urban Decay is taking a musical step into Pride Month with its new collaboration with 12ON12, part of its ongoing communal “Moments That Move Us” initiative. The beauty brand has just collaborated with the vinyl label on a new “LOUD + PROUD” vinyl record, featuring 12 songs by Charli XCX, MUNA, SOPHIE, Troye Sivan, and more rooted in themes of freedom and self-expression. $50 from each sale of the $75 record will be donated to fundraising nonprofit Stonewall Community Foundation for up to $50,000. For a colorful twist, the record also features colorful custom artwork by artist Thaddeus Coates.

Bluebella

Swimwear and lingerie brand Bluebella has just launched its latest Pride campaign and collection. The label tapped a range of LGBTQIA+ stars to front its new imagery, including Shanaze Reade, Ashira Paraskevas, Tori West, Freya Evans, Scarlett Plott, El Wood, Lara Ghraouii, Kari Riley, Celia Quansah, Megan Jones, Rosie Turner, and Benedetta Atti. Designed to be worn from the beach to nightlife outings and more, the collection includes a range of one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and separates in a vastly multicolored palette, accented by sleek metal clasps, ties, and cutouts. To further aid the LGBTQIA+ community, Bluebella will also donate 10% of the collection’s proceeds to Outright International throughout the month of June. You can shop the line now on Bluebella’s website, as well as retailers including Victoria’s Secret, Urban Outfitters, Simons, Jelmoli, Zalando, and Astarex.

“It’s amazing to see the most brilliant array of LGBTQ+ people in the rainbow colours of our brand new swim collection,” said Bluebella founder Emily Bender. “Most importantly we have the honour of once again supporting Outright International’s vital work.”

