Kith taps Jimmy Fallon for sporty TaylorMade collaboration

Live from New York, it’s…Kith! The streetwear retailer has reunited with golfing brand TaylorMade for a new collaboration, complete with a Pebble Beach-set campaign fronted by Jimmy Fallon. The television host can be seen hitting the green in the line’s new range of mens’ polos, jackets, vests, and casual ahtleisure, all while wielding its co-branded golfing wedges, irons, drivers, a putter and a golf ball. The collection is rounded out with a variety of custom womens’ dresses and sets, as well as bags, headwear, gloves, sunglasses, towels, and a Kith for adidas Samba Golf shoe. Fans can shop the collection on June 7 on Kith’s website and stores, as well as the Kith App. However, Pebble Beach residents can get a head start when the line debuts on June 2 at its Kith for TaylorMade 2024 pop-up store at The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

“When creating product in a different category, it’s imperative that we work with the best in class.,” said Kith founder, CEO, and creative director Ronnie Fieg. “For golf, that’s TaylorMade. After our first collection, we challenged ourselves to develop new language and offer a unique approach to the sport. Together we created some incredible custom takes on their innovative equipment. My personal favorites are the K790 Irons and wedges, which were executed to create a mixed metal gradient. I’ve never seen anything like it before, and couldn’t be happier with the final execution.”

All images: Courtesy of Kith

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will step into haircare with Fenty Hair

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Rihanna has just announced the upcoming launch of Fenty Hair, the newest product line under her best-selling Fenty Beauty brand. The mogul’s latest project, as announced on Instagram, will feature repair-focused haircare products for an array of hair textures, types, and conditions. Fenty Hair will launch on Fenty Beauty’s website on June 13, which you can sign up for to receive early access at 8pm PST on June 10.

Orlebar Brown & La DoubleJ team up on summer-worthy capsule

Orlebar Brown has joined forces with La DoubleJ for a new co-branded collection, titled “Raise Your Vacation Vibration.” The pair’s 34-piece capsule line includes dresses, tops, swim shorts, and one-pieces designed to be worn by all genders from the pool to cocktails, featuring a red, white, and blue palette splashed with exclusive La DoubleJ botanical prints. You can discover the new La Double J x Orlebar Brown collaboration now on La DoubleJ’s website and Orlebar Brown’s website, as well as La DoubleJ’s Milan and Taormina stores, Orlebar Brown’s select international stores, and retailers including Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter.

“Although they might seem traditionally like ‘men’s’ and ‘women’s’ collection forged into one, all the pieces are really genderless, meant to be borrowed from your partner or your BFF’s closet while on holiday together. This is a true marriage of energies and aesthetics,” said La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin. The sentiment was mutual for Orlebar Brown founder Adam Brown, who states: “fell in love with La DoubleJ when I met J.J. Martin a few years ago. Her aesthetic is infectiously upbeat and vibrant—the ultimate manifestation of our mantra ‘Feel Summer.’ This collection is a superb fusion of both brands, taking them into new worlds. Without rules. Without constraint. With love and a sense of joy.”

All images: Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Sienna Miller’s daughter Marlowe is her own personal fashion critic

Sienna Miller is raising a fashion critic of her own! The actress sat down with The Guardian for an exclusive interview this week, detailing her move from New York City to London, reflections on fame, bohemian fashion, and raising her family—including her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe. In fact, in a humorous twist, Miller even revealed that Marlowe often serves as her own fashion critic at home.

“She’s so stylish. And very critical,” Miller said. “She’s like a young Anna Wintour in her total disdain for some of the things I wear. In New York she thought I was mortifying. She wishes I would brush my hair. Although now that we’re back in England she’s starting to appreciate the undoneness.”

