Fashion Reacts To TikTok’s 12-Hour Vanishing Act—And Whiplash Return!

Well, that didn’t last long! TikTok’s promised US ban took effect at midnight on January 19, only to return a mere 12 hours later—talk about whiplash! Shortly before the app’s shutdown, content creators including Vienna Skye, Jules Wettreich, Jake Fleming, Taylor Quitara, Ashley Ballard, Yana Bononi, and more shared Instagram Stories and Reels clips mourning the platform’s closure—and spotlighting its impact on their careers. However, it’s anyone’s guess how influencers will re-enter TikTok after its divisive return, which the app credited to president-elect Donald Trump—which quickly garnered scrutiny from top editors, writers, influencers, and more.

Heidi Montag’s Superficial Album Returns—And Becomes A Hit Record!

Stilettos and fishnets, if that’s what you like! The Hills star Heidi Montag‘s album Superficial shot to #1 on iTunes this week just under 15 years after its original 2010 release, according to Billboard. After Montag and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the devastating Palisades wildfires, Pratt took to TikTok and Instagram to encourage fans to buy and stream the album so their family could receive income. Now, the record’s been revived with over 6,000 sales and a 740.6% increase in streaming! In the days since, the couple have received waves of support, and were even welcomed into Avril Lavigne’s home while they regroup. Despite the tragedy, they’re keeping busy; Montag’s dropped several new songs, as well as a slick “I’ll Do It” music video featuring looks by Namilia and more indie brands. Plus, there’s rumors she’ll appear at New York Fashion Week next month—and we can definitely imagine Montag (and “I’ll Do It”) as a perfect fit for The Blonds‘ upcoming NYFW show, among others. Watch this space!

Jacquemus Will Collab With Apple At Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Simon Porte Jacquemus’ runway will look a little different this season! Jacquemus‘ upcoming “La Croisière” Fall 2025 menswear collection will be completely shot with Apple’s new iPhone 16 Pro Max at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, according to HighSnobiety. In the latest collab between tech and fashion, the show will be filmed using cinematic slow motion in 4K120 Dolby Vision Recording, with more runway close-ups captured by the phone’s 5x telephoto camera. Catch the event when it streams online at 7:30 pm CET/1:30 pm EST on Instagram!

Prada’s Fall 2025 Men’s Collection Brings Hollywood’s New Heartthrobs To Milan!

Prada welcomed a crew of it-boys and Internet boyfriends to its Fall 2025 Milan Fashion Week Men’s show. The event’s dashing front row included Sebastian Stan, Harris Dickinson, Damson Idris, Joseph Quinn, Mahmood, Keith Powers, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Troye Sivan, and more. Meanwhile, the collection itself brought a subversive Raf Simons take to Prada’s signature eclecticism, seen within its numerous cowboy boots, two-toned satchels, anchor chain-accented tops, and leather suiting. The runway was the latest in MFW’s slate of menswear shows, which have included Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Dunhill, Dhruv Kapoor, JORDANLUCA, Zegna, Setchu, Pierre-Louis Mascia, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

