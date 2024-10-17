Fashion Reacts To Liam Payne’s Death

In a shocking turn of events, Liam Payne has passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina, according to Cosmopolitan. The former One Direction member was 31, and is survived by his son Bear Grey. In the wake of Payne’s death, numerous members of the music and fashion industries are mourning and sharing their favorite memories with the singer over the years. “Today my heart breaks for how short life can be,” Edward Enninful wrote in an emotional Instagram post. Additional tributes have been shared from stars including Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Cher Lloyd, Noah Cyrus, Zedd, Charlie Puth, and more.

Not Everyone Loved The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned with a supermodel-filled runway on Tuesday night—but it turns out not everybody was a fan! In her review for The New York Times, fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote that the show “seemed less like a step forward than a hokey high school reunion,” aside from its inclusion of more plus-sized, diverse, and transgender models than previous shows. “At this point, no matter how it is framed or who is behind the curtain, the Victoria’s Secret show is simply a relic of another time,” Friedman wrote, noting the show’s history is intertwined with the brand’s controversial past. Similar views were shared in additional reviews from numerous publications, including Aiyana Ishmael for Teen Vogue, Ana Colon for Refinery 29, and Alex Light for Elle. The reviews have been mixed, but it’s clear the VS Fashion Show certainly made an impact—and only time will tell if the event returns next year.

Steff Yotka & Jaime Reid Join I-D Magazine’s Masthead

Watch out i-D, your new editors are in town! Steff Yokta—known for her past roles at SSENSE and Vogue—was just appointed to its newly created global editorial director role, according to FashionUnited. Meanwhile, Jaime Reid will also join the masthead as i-D‘s global creative director. Both will be led by editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge, named to the publication’s top position last month. We can’t wait to see their upcoming work together—especially since i-D will bring back its print issues starting in March!

L’Enchanteur & Grace Ling Win Big At The 2024 CDFA/Vogue Fashion Fund!

Congratulations are in order for Dynasty and Soull Ogun! The sister duo behind L’Enchanteur have won the 2024 CDFA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The top prize includes $300,000 for the designers to grow their business, marking a victorious moment—and the CDFA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s 20th anniversary! However, that’s not all. The CFDA has also shared that designer Grace Ling received this year’s Mentorship Award for its anniversary, presented by Gap Inc. Ling’s win includes mentorship from Gap creative director Zac Posen—who will also join the Fund’s Selection Committee, which includes Anna Wintour, Steven Kolb, Thom Browne, Aurora James, Eva Chen, Rickie de Sole, Roopal Patel, Mark Holgate, Nichole Phelps, and Paloma Elsesser. Cheers to all!

Jonathan Anderson Covers T: The New York Times Style Magazine

Looking good, Jonathan! Known for his dual roles as the creative director of Loewe and his own JW Anderson brand, designer Jonathan Anderson can add another position to the roster: cover boy! The fashion industry darling fronts the new “The Greats:” issue of T: The New York Times Magazine, humorously photographed rummaging through his own Loewe tote by Johnny Dufort. Hanya Yanagihara pens the accompanying cover story, in which Anderson discusses his progress in the fashion industry so far, turning 40, and what’s to come. Read all about it on NYTimes.com!

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

