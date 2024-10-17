H&M Celebrates Fashion & Music With A Soho Block Party!

Time to bust a move! To toast the overlapping industries of fashion and music, H&M took over Soho for a dynamic night-long party. Ahead of the event, the brand hosted media at its Mercer Street store for group discussions by Venus X, complete with DJ sets by Venus, Heron Preston, Guillaume Berg, and Dam Funk. Afterwards, the party spilled into the street for a block party co-hosted by Preston and Amelia Gray, similarly packed with musical sets from KAYTRANADA, Kitty Ca$h, and Channel Tres. Guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Smith, Riley Keough, Evan Mock, Mona Tougaard, Damson Idris, Vienna Skye, Caroline Vazzana, Ashley Ballard, Lily Chee, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, and more.

Silvia Tcherassi Toasts Her New Bag With A Chic Cocktail Soirée

After dark, Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi hosted an intimate party to celebrate the launch of Silvia Tcherassi‘s new Sofia handbag on Thursday night. The bag’s various sizes and colors were on display for guests to discover upon entering the back room at Coco’s at Colette—a chic members-only hotspot uptown! Inspired by Tcherassi’s archival Fall 2003 bag, the style was seen on the arms of numerous guests in attendance for the cocktail soirée—including Hilaria Baldwin, Chloe King, Ivy Getty, Ashley Avignone, Tina Leung, Angelica Hicks, Alana Zimmer, Madison Rexroat, and more.

Balmain Hair Honors 50 Years Atop The Standard Hotel!

The higher the hair, the closer to Balmain! To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Balmain Hair threw a sleek soirée on the Standard Hotel’s rooftop, overlooking downtown’s sparkling city lights. Guests had the opportunity to experiment with the brand’s chic dry shampoo, hair perfume, and more, as well as pose for the on-site photo booth with themed cocktails in hand. Adding to the landmark affair was a supersized Balmain Hair timeline and displays of campaigns over the years, starring familiar faces like Jon Kortajarena, Sean O’Pry, Esther Cañadas, and Eniko Mihalik! The night’s chic attendees included Alyssa Brascia, Kara Jilian Brown, Beth Gillette, Iman Balgam, Christian Gollayan, Pieper James, Anthony Urbano, and more.

Varley comes to Soho!

Varley, the contemporary fashion brand for the modern woman, celebrated the opening of its first US flagship store in SoHo, with a cocktail party last week. Charlotte Groeneveld, Arielle Charnas, Julie Sariñana, Mary Leest, and Jennifer Fisher were on hand to enjoy a set by DJ Amrit Tietz and custom in-store embroidery by Abbode Embroidery. Check out the new store at 402 West Broadway, store hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 12pm-7pm. Happy shopping!

