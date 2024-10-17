Fall is here—and so is fall beauty! As the new season begins, we’ve prepped our makeup bags, vanities, and bedside tables with the chicest offerings across skincare, hair, and makeup. Whether it’s Kèrastase‘s luxe hair oil or Anastasia Beverly Hills‘ glam liquid lipstick, there’s lots to love. But we don’t gatekeep here! From romantic makeup to effortlessly healthy hair, we’ve got you covered. Read on for all of our fall beauty faves that you can add to cart right now.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil

Kérastase, Elixir Ultime hydrating hair oil, $62

Moroccanoil Scalp Balancing Shampoo

Moroccanoil, Scalp Balancing shampoo, $28

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet

Anastasia Beverly Hills, “Pure Hollywood” Lip Velvet liquid lipstick, $24

Guess Amore Roma Eau De Toilette

Guess, “Amore” Roma eau de toilette, $39

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige, “Water Bank” hyaluronic cream moisturizer, $40

Primera Perfect Oil-To-Foam Cleanser

Primera, Perfect cleanser, $55

Orveda Bio-Tech Emulsion

Orveda, Bio-Tech emulsion serum, $390

Kora Organics Silky Sun Drops Mineral Sunscreen Serum

Kora Organics, “Silky Sun Drops” mineral sunscreen serum, $56

Prada Beauty Prada Balm

Prada Beauty, “Universal” Prada Balm lip balm, $50

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria Beckham Beauty, “Cinnamon” satin Kajal liner, $34

Gucci Beauty Gucci Eyeshadow Palette

Gucci Beauty, “Rose Nitida” Gucci eyeshadow palette, $69

Jason Wu Beauty Wu Blush

Jason Wu Beauty, “Hydrangea” Wu blush, $9

Guerlain x Pucci The Bronzing Powder

Guerlain x Pucci, “The Bronzing Powder” bronzer, $105

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Maybelline, “Candy Drop” Lifter lip gloss, $11

Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color

Valentino Beauty, “Stand Out In Nude” Spike Valentino matte lipstick, $48

Urban Decay 24-7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner

Urban Decay, “Manic” 24-7 Glide-On lip liner, $25

Cle De Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Cle De Peau Beauté, “Twilight’s GI” aluminizing face enhancer, $95

Valery Joseph Nourish Conditioner

Valery Joseph, Nourish conditioner, $40

The Rootist Clarify Dry Shampoo Powder

The Rootist, “Clarify” dry shampoo powder, $26

Balmain Hair Leave-In Conditioning Spray

Balmain Hair, leave-in conditioning spray, $60

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro, Cheirosa 59 perfume mist, $38

Elemis Pro-Collagen Brightening Eye Revive Mask

Elemis, Pro-Collagen eye mask, $89

SkinByVee Gua Sha Cryo Sticks

SkinByVee, gua sha cryo sticks, $175

Noteworthy Scents N,042 Moonlit Terrace Eau De Parfum

Noteworthy Scents, N,042 “Moonlit Terrace” eau de parfum, $135

