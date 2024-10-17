Chic Report

Fall Beauty Faves! All Our Chic Makeup, Skincare, & Hair Must-Haves This Season!

These skin, hair, and makeup selects are our go-to's for fall

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Beauty, fall beauty, Kérastase, Guess, Moroccanoil, Anastasia Beverly Hills, makeup, skincare, eye makeup, lip makeup, fall skincare
Kérastase Elixir Ultima hair oil (Courtesy of Kérastase), Guess "Amore" Roma eau de toilette (Courtesy of Guess)

Fall is here—and so is fall beauty! As the new season begins, we’ve prepped our makeup bags, vanities, and bedside tables with the chicest offerings across skincare, hair, and makeup. Whether it’s Kèrastase‘s luxe hair oil or Anastasia Beverly Hills‘ glam liquid lipstick, there’s lots to love. But we don’t gatekeep here! From romantic makeup to effortlessly healthy hair, we’ve got you covered. Read on for all of our fall beauty faves that you can add to cart right now.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil

Kérastase, elixir, hair oil, hair treatment, beauty, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Kérastase)

Kérastase, Elixir Ultime hydrating hair oil, $62

Moroccanoil Scalp Balancing Shampoo

Moroccanoil, shampoo, hair treatment, beauty, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Moroccanoil, Scalp Balancing shampoo, $28

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet

Anastasia Beverly Hills, lipstick, liquid lipstick, Beauty, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, “Pure Hollywood” Lip Velvet liquid lipstick, $24

Guess Amore Roma Eau De Toilette

Guess, perfume, fragrance, beauty, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Guess)

Guess, “Amore” Roma eau de toilette, $39

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Beauty, Laneige, skincare, moisturizer, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Laneige)

Laneige, “Water Bank” hyaluronic cream moisturizer, $40

Primera Perfect Oil-To-Foam Cleanser

Beauty, Primera, cleanser, skincare, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Stylevana)

Primera, Perfect cleanser, $55

Orveda Bio-Tech Emulsion

Beauty, Orveda, serum, emulsion, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Orveda)

Orveda, Bio-Tech emulsion serum, $390

Kora Organics Silky Sun Drops Mineral Sunscreen Serum

Beauty, Kora Organics, Miranda Kerr, SPF, serum, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Kora Organics)

Kora Organics, “Silky Sun Drops” mineral sunscreen serum, $56

Prada Beauty Prada Balm

Beauty, Prada Beauty, lip balm, balm, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Prada Beauty)

Prada Beauty, “Universal” Prada Balm lip balm, $50

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Beauty, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Victoria Beckham, makeup, eyeliner, eye makeup, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Victoria Beckham Beauty, “Cinnamon” satin Kajal liner, $34

Gucci Beauty Gucci Eyeshadow Palette

Beauty, Gucci, Gucci Beauty, eyeshadow, eye makeup, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue)

Gucci Beauty, “Rose Nitida” Gucci eyeshadow palette, $69

Jason Wu Beauty Wu Blush

Beauty, Jason Wu Beauty, Jason Wu, makeup, blush, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Jason Wu Beauty)

Jason Wu Beauty, “Hydrangea” Wu blush, $9

Guerlain x Pucci The Bronzing Powder

Beauty, Guerlain, Pucci, Guerlain x Pucci, makeup, bronzer, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Guerlain)

Guerlain x Pucci, “The Bronzing Powder” bronzer, $105

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Beauty, Maybelline, lip gloss, gloss, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Maybelline)

Maybelline, “Candy Drop” Lifter lip gloss, $11

Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color

Beauty, Valentino, Valentino Beauty, lipstick, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Valentino Beauty)

Valentino Beauty, “Stand Out In Nude” Spike Valentino matte lipstick, $48

Urban Decay 24-7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner

Beauty, lip liner, Urban Decay, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Urban Decay)

Urban Decay, “Manic” 24-7 Glide-On lip liner, $25

Cle De Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Beauty, Cle de Peru Beauty, highlighter, face enhancer, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Cle De Peau Beauté, “Twilight’s GI” aluminizing face enhancer, $95

Valery Joseph Nourish Conditioner

Beauty, Valery Joseph, conditioner, hair care, hair, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Valery Joseph)

Valery Joseph, Nourish conditioner, $40

The Rootist Clarify Dry Shampoo Powder

Beauty, The Rootist, dry shampoo, hair care, fall beauty

(Courtesy of The Rootist)

The Rootist, “Clarify” dry shampoo powder, $26

Balmain Hair Leave-In Conditioning Spray

Beauty, Balmain Hair, Balmain, spray, conditioning spray, hair, haircare, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Balmain Hair)

Balmain Hair, leave-in conditioning spray, $60

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist

Beauty, Sol de Janeiro, mist, body mist, perfume mist, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Sol de Janeiro, Cheirosa 59 perfume mist, $38

Elemis Pro-Collagen Brightening Eye Revive Mask

Beauty, Elemis, eye care, skincare, eye mask, masks, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Elemis, Pro-Collagen eye mask, $89

SkinByVee Gua Sha Cryo Sticks

Beauty, SkinByVee, gua sha, skincare, face care, fall beauty

(Courtesy of SkinByVee)

SkinByVee, gua sha cryo sticks, $175

Noteworthy Scents N,042 Moonlit Terrace Eau De Parfum

Beauty, Noteworthy Scents, perfume, fall beauty

(Courtesy of Noteworthy Scents)

Noteworthy Scents, N,042 “Moonlit Terrace” eau de parfum, $135

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur Repairing...

Editor’s Pick: Skin1004’s Centella Tea-Trica Soothing Sun...

Charli XCX For Valentino Beauty, Ariana Grande’s...

Editor’s Pick: Infiniment Coty Paris Encore Une...

Beauty Made In Italy Celebrates Italian Beauty’s...

Kérastase’s Glen Oropeza Shares His Go-To Hair...

Editor’s Pick: Tory Burch Sublime Eau De...

Editor’s Pick: Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Ludlow Hotel Toasts 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.