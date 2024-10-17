Fall is here—and so is fall beauty! As the new season begins, we’ve prepped our makeup bags, vanities, and bedside tables with the chicest offerings across skincare, hair, and makeup. Whether it’s Kèrastase‘s luxe hair oil or Anastasia Beverly Hills‘ glam liquid lipstick, there’s lots to love. But we don’t gatekeep here! From romantic makeup to effortlessly healthy hair, we’ve got you covered. Read on for all of our fall beauty faves that you can add to cart right now.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil
Kérastase, Elixir Ultime hydrating hair oil, $62
Moroccanoil Scalp Balancing Shampoo
Moroccanoil, Scalp Balancing shampoo, $28
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet
Anastasia Beverly Hills, “Pure Hollywood” Lip Velvet liquid lipstick, $24
Guess Amore Roma Eau De Toilette
Guess, “Amore” Roma eau de toilette, $39
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige, “Water Bank” hyaluronic cream moisturizer, $40
Primera Perfect Oil-To-Foam Cleanser
Primera, Perfect cleanser, $55
Orveda Bio-Tech Emulsion
Orveda, Bio-Tech emulsion serum, $390
Kora Organics Silky Sun Drops Mineral Sunscreen Serum
Kora Organics, “Silky Sun Drops” mineral sunscreen serum, $56
Prada Beauty Prada Balm
Prada Beauty, “Universal” Prada Balm lip balm, $50
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty, “Cinnamon” satin Kajal liner, $34
Gucci Beauty Gucci Eyeshadow Palette
Gucci Beauty, “Rose Nitida” Gucci eyeshadow palette, $69
Jason Wu Beauty Wu Blush
Jason Wu Beauty, “Hydrangea” Wu blush, $9
Guerlain x Pucci The Bronzing Powder
Guerlain x Pucci, “The Bronzing Powder” bronzer, $105
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Maybelline, “Candy Drop” Lifter lip gloss, $11
Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color
Valentino Beauty, “Stand Out In Nude” Spike Valentino matte lipstick, $48
Urban Decay 24-7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner
Urban Decay, “Manic” 24-7 Glide-On lip liner, $25
Cle De Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer
Cle De Peau Beauté, “Twilight’s GI” aluminizing face enhancer, $95
Valery Joseph Nourish Conditioner
Valery Joseph, Nourish conditioner, $40
The Rootist Clarify Dry Shampoo Powder
The Rootist, “Clarify” dry shampoo powder, $26
Balmain Hair Leave-In Conditioning Spray
Balmain Hair, leave-in conditioning spray, $60
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro, Cheirosa 59 perfume mist, $38
Elemis Pro-Collagen Brightening Eye Revive Mask
Elemis, Pro-Collagen eye mask, $89
SkinByVee Gua Sha Cryo Sticks
SkinByVee, gua sha cryo sticks, $175
Noteworthy Scents N,042 Moonlit Terrace Eau De Parfum
Noteworthy Scents, N,042 “Moonlit Terrace” eau de parfum, $135
